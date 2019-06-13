Tallwave : Earns Key Industry Awards from the American Marketing Association; Also Claims Spot as a Top Company to Work for in Arizona

The firm received Best Online Marketing Campaign and Best Online Search Engine Optimization Campaign awards, as well as the coveted best workplace award

Tallwave, the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform, design, build and grow new products and services, today announces it has been honored with three prestigious awards. Two of these awards come from the American Marketing Association, which holds its Spectrum Awards annually to pay tribute to the best and brightest marketers in Arizona and their exceptional work. Tallwave was awarded top honors in the Search Engine Optimization category for its work with Mobile Mini, and the Online Marketing Campaign category for its engagement with a financial services client and the. Furthermore, Tallwave earned a place on the list of 125 “Top Companies to Work for in Arizona,” hosted by azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic).

“We went head to head with several other well-known agencies in town for the AMA awards, and it was an honor to be in the running with them,” said Jeff Pruitt, founder & CEO of Tallwave. “These campaigns were for two of our many amazing clients, so we were excited to exceed their expectations and receive such notable industry accolades for the work. A big thanks to AMA for the honor.”

Tallwave’s recognition as a top Company to Work for in Arizona is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics. Tallwave has always placed significant emphasis on its internal culture, and this award is a testament to how strongly the leadership team prioritizes employees and their work environment.

“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90 percent overall survey results and an impressive 91 percent overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about 33 percent favorable,” says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. “These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status, for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”

The "Top Companies" will be published in a special supplement in the June 16, 2019 issue of The Arizona Republic

About Tallwave

Tallwave is a business design and innovation company that helps companies of all sizes build great products and services and take them to market. Tallwave provides a full suite of solutions including strategy, product, and marketing solutions that are laser-focused on execution and building amazing customer experiences. Tallwave is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Learn more at tallwave.com.

