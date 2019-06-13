Tallwave : Earns Key Industry Awards from the American Marketing Association; Also Claims Spot as a Top Company to Work for in Arizona

Tallwave,
the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform,
design, build and grow new products and services, today announces it has
been honored with three prestigious awards. Two of these awards come
from the American Marketing Association, which holds its Spectrum Awards
annually to pay tribute to the best and brightest marketers in Arizona
and their exceptional work. Tallwave was awarded top honors in the
Search Engine Optimization category for its work with Mobile Mini, and
the Online Marketing Campaign category for its engagement with a
financial services client and the. Furthermore, Tallwave earned a place
on the list of 125 “Top Companies to Work for in Arizona,” hosted by
azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic).
“We went head to head with several other well-known agencies in town for
the AMA awards, and it was an honor to be in the running with them,”
said Jeff Pruitt, founder & CEO of Tallwave. “These campaigns were for
two of our many amazing clients, so we were excited to exceed their
expectations and receive such notable industry accolades for the work. A
big thanks to AMA for the honor.”
Tallwave’s recognition as a top Company to Work for in Arizona is the
result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring
culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and
satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices,
policies, perks and demographics. Tallwave has always placed significant
emphasis on its internal culture, and this award is a testament to how
strongly the leadership team prioritizes employees and their work
environment.
“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of a very
high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90 percent overall
survey results and an impressive 91 percent overall employee engagement.
This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the
national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US
engagement at about 33 percent favorable,” says Denise Gredler, founder
& CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. “These winners
should be very proud of their Top Companies status, for this presents a
powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”
The “Top Companies" will be published in a special supplement in the
June 16, 2019 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at www.azcentral.com
and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.
Also, if you’d like to learn more about the AMA Spectrum awards that
Tallwave received, and see the full list of winners, please visit https://amaphoenix.org/2019-spectrum-awards/.
About Tallwave
Tallwave is a business design and innovation company that helps
companies of all sizes build great products and services and take them
to market. Tallwave provides a full suite of solutions including
strategy, product, and marketing solutions that are laser-focused on
execution and building amazing customer experiences. Tallwave is
headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Learn more at tallwave.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005238/en/