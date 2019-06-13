Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tallwave : Earns Key Industry Awards from the American Marketing Association; Also Claims Spot as a Top Company to Work for in Arizona

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

The firm received Best Online Marketing Campaign and Best Online Search Engine Optimization Campaign awards, as well as the coveted best workplace award

Tallwave, the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform, design, build and grow new products and services, today announces it has been honored with three prestigious awards. Two of these awards come from the American Marketing Association, which holds its Spectrum Awards annually to pay tribute to the best and brightest marketers in Arizona and their exceptional work. Tallwave was awarded top honors in the Search Engine Optimization category for its work with Mobile Mini, and the Online Marketing Campaign category for its engagement with a financial services client and the. Furthermore, Tallwave earned a place on the list of 125 “Top Companies to Work for in Arizona,” hosted by azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic).

“We went head to head with several other well-known agencies in town for the AMA awards, and it was an honor to be in the running with them,” said Jeff Pruitt, founder & CEO of Tallwave. “These campaigns were for two of our many amazing clients, so we were excited to exceed their expectations and receive such notable industry accolades for the work. A big thanks to AMA for the honor.”

Tallwave’s recognition as a top Company to Work for in Arizona is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics. Tallwave has always placed significant emphasis on its internal culture, and this award is a testament to how strongly the leadership team prioritizes employees and their work environment.

“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90 percent overall survey results and an impressive 91 percent overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about 33 percent favorable,” says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. “These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status, for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”

The “Top Companies" will be published in a special supplement in the June 16, 2019 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at www.azcentral.com and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com. Also, if you’d like to learn more about the AMA Spectrum awards that Tallwave received, and see the full list of winners, please visit https://amaphoenix.org/2019-spectrum-awards/.

About Tallwave

Tallwave is a business design and innovation company that helps companies of all sizes build great products and services and take them to market. Tallwave provides a full suite of solutions including strategy, product, and marketing solutions that are laser-focused on execution and building amazing customer experiences. Tallwave is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Learn more at tallwave.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aDePaul University Awards Exclusive 10-Year Commercial Waste, Recycling Services Contract to Lakeshore Recycling Systems Effective July 2019
GL
11:15aBryan M. Gillis Joins The Northridge Group As Executive Leader, Quality Solutions and Customer Analytics
BU
11:14aAIRBUS : agrees new contract for A400M airlifter - sources
RE
11:14aDOLLARAMA : raises full-year same-store sales forecast, shares gain 8%
RE
11:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019
PU
11:14aCARNIVAL : Senior Officers Announced For Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras
PU
11:14aJACOBS ENGINEERING : Enhances Wharf Resiliency, Safety with Award-winning Improvements
PU
11:14aFJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
11:14aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : One Hundred-Thousand FireFly Turbo Engines Made
PU
11:14aNEDBANK : supports staff through bursary programme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
4THALES : THALES : updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto
5Oil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About