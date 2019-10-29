Talonvest Capital Closes $22.5 Million of Bridge and Construction Financings

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial advisory firm serving clients throughout the country, is pleased to announce the successful closing of two assignments for 1784 Capital Holdings. A $12,250,000 construction loan was negotiated for the development of a class A climate-controlled storage development located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, AZ and a $10,250,000 bridge loan to refinance a high-exposure project located on a primary arterial highway of Tucson, AZ was also structured. Both loans were funded by a global commercial real estate firm and included non-recourse, floating rate financing with interest only payments for the initial loan term. The Scottsdale construction loan was structured with a 4-year initial term, an option to extend, and a rate reduction opportunity, while the Tucson bridge loan was higher leverage with a 3-year initial term and two, twelve-month extension options. Shane Albers, CEO of 1784 Capital Holdings, commented “Talonvest’s ability to navigate the capital markets and produce favorable loan terms on every transaction continues to impress us.” The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Erich Pryor, Jim Davies, David DiRienzo and Lauren Maehler.



With the development of new client relationships, expansion of existing relationships, and growing transaction volume, Talonvest is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Mason Brusseau as an Analyst. Mason’s responsibilities will include underwriting, financial analysis, and market research for self-storage, commercial and multifamily assignments. Mason will also assist with investment packages, competitive bid scenarios and lender negotiations. Mr. Brusseau graduated from San Diego State University and previously worked with a real estate research firm. “With his research background and strong work ethic, we are confident that Mason will have an immediate impact for our clients while providing the highest level of service,” commented Tom Sherlock, Principal of Talonvest Capital. “Commercial real estate runs in his family’s blood and we're thrilled to have Mason join our team!” added Eric Snyder, another Principal of the firm.



About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for self storage, office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties.

Contact: Amanda Waite Talonvest Capital, Inc. 949.648.0337 awaite@talonvest.com