Talonvest Capital Grows The Team and Announces A Promotion

07/29/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the continued development of new client relationships, an increasing volume of transactions, and a focus on further enhancing its clients’ experience, Talonvest Capital, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent hiring of David DiRienzo as an Analyst and Lauren Maehler as a Loan Administrator.  David is responsible for underwriting/analyzing commercial and self-storage transactions, conducting market analysis, writing financing packages, and growing the firm’s capital market relationships.  David has six years of real estate experience, including several years with an investment firm where he was involved in over $250 million of multi-family asset acquisitions.  He earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.  Lauren Maehler is responsible for the coordination / communication between clients, capital providers, and the other relevant parties to ensure the timely and efficient closing of debt and equity assignments for the firm’s clients.  Lauren has thirteen years of real estate experience, received her B.A. in Communications from California State University, Fullerton and is a licensed CA Real Estate Salesperson.  “We’re excited David and Lauren joined our team.  Without a doubt, their experience, work ethic, and problem-solving orientation will further enhance Talonvest’s unique collaborative team approach to servicing client’s capital needs,” noted Talonvest Principal, Tom Sherlock. 

In addition to growing the team, Talonvest is proud to announce the recent promotion of Carole Stanley to Controller.  In addition to managing the firm’s accounting, reporting, payroll, and HR benefits, she is actively involved in the maintenance and enhancement of the organization’s culture.  Including seven years with Talonvest, Carole has over 15 years of commercial real estate experience conducting cash flow analysis-underwriting, as well as creating investment sales and financing packages.  She graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Communication and is a licensed CA real estate salesperson.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7282aa83-06db-4e22-854f-eb7b83c2cab8

Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
awaite@talonvest.com

Primary Logo

Talonvest Expands Team

David DiRienzo, Analyst, Lauren Maehler, Loan Administrator and Carole Stanley, Controller

© GlobeNewswire 2019
