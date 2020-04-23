Log in
Talonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos

04/23/2020 | 08:47pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, orchestrated the mid-April closing of a $6,246,000 construction loan for Madison Capital Group on their Kennesaw, GA development of a Go Store It facility. 

Madison Capital Group engaged Talonvest to secure construction financing for the development of a five-story, 100% climate-controlled self storage facility totaling approximately 69,550 NRSF in 714 storage units. The project is located at 1731 McCollum Pkwy NW & 3572 Grant Dr. in Kennesaw, GA. The regional bank lender closed the loan and maintained the original 4-year loan term with interest only payments priced at LIBOR plus 3.00% and with partial recourse that burns down. Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group, commented “The Talonvest team remained persistent and steadfast despite the market chaos and it resulted in our loan closing without change.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Jim Davies, Eric Snyder and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
awaite@talonvest.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
