Talroo's Insights™ Dashboard Named a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive®

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talroo®, the data-driven talent attraction platform, is pleased to announce Human Resource Executive® has selected Talroo’s Insights dashboard as one of its Top HR Products of 2019. The annual award competition is designed to uncover the best new HR products. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.



The Insights dashboard gives customers access to valuable candidate data and market trends that can help improve talent acquisition strategies, make smarter decisions, and ultimately hire the talent needed to keep businesses running smoothly. Functionality includes campaign performance metrics, bidding intelligence, talent supply data, and more. These numbers can tell customers how people are finding their jobs, where the talent is living and searching, and what companies are competing for the same talent – helping the customer spend budget more efficiently and stand out in a tight labor market.

“We’re honored to receive this award. Insights was created to empower the customer to make better buying decisions based on data. In an extremely competitive labor market, the data that we provide can completely transform recruiting strategies. We're excited to be recognized by HR Executive and to continue to innovate to serve our customers,” said Talroo CEO Thad Price.

For a detailed walk-through of all that Insights offers, read the blog post: https://blog.talroo.com/what-can-talroo-insights-dashboard-do-for-you .

Talroo’s Insights dashboard will be honored at Human Resource Executive’s HR Technology Conference October 1st – 4th at The Venetian in Las Vegas. To see Insights in action, visit Talroo at booth 2926 in the expo hall for a full demo.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven talent attraction platform to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.

