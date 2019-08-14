Log in
Tamarind Partners, Inc. : Unveils New Website

08/14/2019 | 11:07am EDT

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarind Partners, Inc., a full-service family office consulting and research firm based in South Florida launched its new website today, revealing its new positioning, logo, and focus on three core family office solutions: Consulting and Advisory, Family Office Administration, and Tamarind Learning.

Tamarind Partners launches new website www.TamarindPartners.com

Partnering with The Mad Agency of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the comprehensive rebranding reflects Tamarind Partners' strong competence in the industry and its unique approach to working with clients. The new positioning brings a clean, modern visual identity, characterizing the brand as dynamic, credible, innovative, trustworthy, and relational. The new website highlights the rich family heritage of Founder and CEO, Kirby Rosplock, PhD who shared, "My family roots influenced and inspired the creation of Tamarind Partners." Her books, articles, and white papers can be accessed from the website.

In the new website, Tamarind Partners more clearly defines its offering by giving prominence to all three of its core solutions. Once known primarily for providing family office Consulting and Advisory services to families of wealth, their family offices, and the advisors and providers who service them—mainly for family office set-up and advisory, foundation management and giving advisory, succession and transition planning, governance structure development, and advisory board development, to name a few—the company's core solutions have now expanded to meet market demand.

"The marketplace is changing, and increasingly more families are seeking solutions in family education, coaching and mentoring, and family office efficiency," notes John Rosplock, CFO and COO. Tamarind Partners' wealth education program, Tamarind Learning, offers self-paced online courses, live webinars, and one-on-one coaching and mentoring to individuals and family cohorts. The third core solution featured on the website is Family Office Administration which offers outsourced services and virtual infrastructures such as centralized data management and outsourced C-Suite services from experienced Tamarind professionals.

Please visit www.TamarindPartners.com to explore the new website and learn more about the family office solutions our team provides.

Tamarind Partners supports affluent families and the operators and strategic providers and advisors who serve them through three core family office solutions - Consulting and Advisory, Family Office Administration, and Tamarind Learning. With our team of highly skilled collaborating consultants, Tamarind Partners has the bench strength to support the complex needs of your family office. Look to Tamarind Partners as your objective "thinking partner."

For more information, contact:
Tamarind Partners, Inc.
561-427-1330
Info@TamarindPartners.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tamarind-partners-inc-unveils-new-website-300901723.html

SOURCE Tamarind Partners, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
