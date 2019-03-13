Tamaska Oil and Gas : Half Year Report December 2019

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH TAMASKA OIL & GAS FULL YEAR REPORT DATED 30 JUNE 2018 AND ANY PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE BY THE COMPANY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 AND THE ASX LISTING RULES.

Tamaska Oil & Gas Limited INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report as the consolidated entity consisting of Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited and the entities it controls as at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited during or for part of the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Brett Lawrence - Managing Director Alexander Parks - Non-Executive Director Logan Robertson - Non-Executive Director

During the period Mr Brett Lawrence was appointed as Managing Director. Mr Lawrence has been a Non-Executive Director of the company since February 2015. Mr Alex Parks remained a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Principal activities

The principal continuing activities of the Group during the half-year period were the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties.

There were no changes in the nature of the activities of the Group during the period.

Operating results

The net operating loss of the consolidated entity from continuing operations for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 after income tax amounted to $112,744 (31 December 2017: loss $91,338).

Dividends paid or recommended

No dividend was paid or declared during the period and the Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.

Review of operations

New Ventures

The Company is focused on the identification and acquisition of a new project, that the Board believes will have significant recognition in the Australian market.

West Klondike Discovery, Louisiana - (TMK 11.36% WI)

Tamaska participated in the drilling of the West Klondike discovery well in late 2012. The well commenced producing gas from the lower Nod Blan on 4 September 2014. The lower gas zones were depleted and the remaining unproduced zone is the Lario oil sand.

During FY17 Oleum Operating LLC purchased an interest of 76.7%, and assumed Operatorship. Oleum focussed on the oil zone in the Lario, re-entering and recompleting the well before performing a small hydraulic frac. Initial workover results were encouraging with over 100bopd in short term testing. Following the work-over Oleum installed a jet pump on location to assist with oil lift. The well was placed back on production on 17 April 2017.

In July 2018, the Operator ran a pressure survey on the well and the reservoir appears to be close to initial pressure, indicating the flow into the well is constrained, potentially due to frac sand over the completion. The Operator is currently planning a wireline survey of the well to determine if the perforations are covered with frac sand. After down time due to site flooding, the well is back on line and recent production is averaging approximately 5bopd. A net 13bbls of oil was sold during the quarter, the well producing intermittently into the storage, the production has now been collected to be sold in the March quarter.

The field is potentially large enough for another production well, but the decision to drill is contingent on improved production performance from the Lario.

September 18 December 18 March 19 Quarter Quarter Quarter Actual Actual Actual Net Produced Oil 0 bbls 13 ~50 bbls Revenue net of sales tax & Royalty $0 ~$1,216 ~$2,000 *Subject to final sales off take figures Fusselman Project Well, Texas - (TMK 12.5%)

The Fusselman Well, Clayton Johnson #3F, operated by Marshfield Oil & Gas, was drilled to its total depth of 9,883 feet on 3 January 2013. Tamaska holds a 12.5% working interest in the Fusselman Project in Borden County, Texas.

The production is depleted and there are no other potential zones to complete. The Operator is in the process of restoring the well site. The production facilities have been removed and sold.

Tenement Summary

At 31 December 2018 the Company held the following interests in tenements:

Project Percentage Interest Number Tenementsof Fusselman Project 12.5% 7 West Klondike 11.36% 6

Corporate

Cash Position at 31 December 2018

The Company had a closing cash balance of A$1.711 million at 31 December 2018.

The Company's capital structure is:

1,960,000,000 Ordinary Shares

180,000,000 Unlisted Options (exercisable at 0.0092 cents by 31 March 2019)

There were no significant changes in the state of affairs during the half year.

Events subsequent to reporting date

No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial period which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years.

Likely developments

The consolidated entity will continue to pursue its principal activities.

Auditor's independence declaration

Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires the consolidated entity's auditors, BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd to provide the directors with a written Independence Declaration in relation to their review of the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2018. The written Auditor's Independence Declaration forms part of this Directors' Report.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Brett Lawrence

Managing Director Perth, W.A.

12 March 2019