Tami M. Buttrey Becomes Carter Bank & Trust's Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer

Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) announced today that Tami M. Buttrey has joined its executive management team as executive vice president, chief retail banking officer and director of delivery channel optimization. Buttrey has 30 years of banking leadership experience, including at the executive management level with one of the largest U.S. regional banks.

Buttrey is a former SunTrust executive vice president of corporate retail strategies and head of the retail line of business in Tennessee and Alabama. She worked for SunTrust more than 17 years in various leadership positions.

In her new role at Carter Bank & Trust, Buttrey will be responsible for the oversight of the retail banking division, as well as the development and coordination of the overall delivery strategies for all customer channels, with the goal of providing Carter Bank & Trust customers with a seamless and consistent banking experience from either a branch, the Customer Contact Center, online or mobile device.

Carter Bank & Trust launched “Carter on the Go,” its free online and mobile banking on February 12, 2019, and the Customer Contact Center on August 15, 2018.

Buttrey will provide leadership with the implementation of corporate household growth strategies and customer relationship management systems. She also will work with other Carter Bank & Trust executives to identify and research new products and services and market opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have Tami join our executive management team. Her exceptional knowledge of retail banking, branch optimization, marketing and sales will enhance the customer’s banking experience across all delivery channels, while also advancing our efforts to create a culture of accountability, empowerment and recognition within our branch network,” said Carter Bank & Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Litz H. Van Dyke.

Prior to joining Carter Bank & Trust, since 2013, Buttrey has worked as a consultant and for a leading global marketing consultancy, Merkle, as its practice director. In both roles, she primarily helped banks with the implementation of Omni-channel and delivery optimization strategies.

Buttrey earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (BSIS) with a concentration in marketing and English from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. She is a certified Gallup Coach for Employee Engagement and holds numerous industry credentials, including Merkle’s Digital Professional certification.

Buttrey is a graduate of SunTrust’s Advanced Executive Leadership Program from Emory Goizueta School of Business and American Bankers Association’s Banking and Finance Program.

About Carter Bank & Trust:

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 105 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

