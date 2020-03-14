Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tampa Electric : and TECO Peoples Gas Protecting Customers, Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 08:07pm EDT

Tampa Electric and TECO Peoples Gas Protecting Customers, Employees

Health and safety are No. 1 priority; Critical electric and natural gas service will continue

TAMPA, March 14, 2020

At Tampa Electric and TECO Peoples Gas, the health and safety of customers, employees and the communities we serve is our top priority. The utilities are prepared for the coronavirus pandemic and are taking steps to help customers - and to prevent the virus' spread as we continue to provide vital energy to the community.

Essential work will continue: For Tampa Electric, power plants, including solar facilities, will continue to generate electricity, and power outages will be restored. For Peoples Gas, natural gas service will continue, and the company will respond 24/7 to gas leak and emergency calls. For both utilities, employees stand ready to serve customers and provide customer support by phone and online.

But a few things will change until further notice:
• Effective immediately, no customer's service will be disconnected for non-payment, at least through the end of March.
• Employees are reducing direct contact with customers, to allow appropriate social distance.
o They will not participate in large community events.
o Non-essential customer contact will be rescheduled, such as energy audits in customers' homes and businesses.
• The Manatee Viewing Center closed for the season on Friday, March 13.

'Reducing service to our customers is never easy, but our greater priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees,' said Nancy Tower, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. 'Tampa Electric will continue to provide our 780,000 customers with safe, reliable and affordable electricity.'

'As we continue to monitor the situation, it is important for our customers to know that we're here for them,' said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. 'We will continue to deliver safe, reliable and environmentally friendly natural gas to the more than 200 communities we serve across the state.'

The reduction in face-to-face visits is part of the companies' comprehensive pandemic plan. The companies will continue to monitor the pandemic and will respond quickly as the situation changes.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida's largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves about 780,000 customers in West Central Florida. Peoples Gas System, Florida's largest natural gas distribution utility, serves more than 400,000 customers across Florida. Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas are subsidiaries of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Disclaimer

Tampa Electric Company published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 00:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pTAMPA ELECTRIC : and TECO Peoples Gas Protecting Customers, Employees
PU
08:03pBritish supermarkets' plea to shoppers - stop panic buying
RE
07:56pFed may announce commercial paper facilities Sunday - BofA
RE
07:47pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in Press Briefing
PU
07:40pSouth Korea's February U.S. crude imports down 2.4%; total crude imports down 11.6%
RE
07:22pTrump Steps Up Criticism of Fed
DJ
06:11pVIRGIN ATLANTIC BOSS SEEKS 7.5 BILLION-POUND UK AIRLINE BAILOUT : Sky News
RE
06:01pOur Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
05:44pApple closes most stores worldwide for two weeks
RE
05:41pSouthwest says 'seriously considering' cutting flights in short term
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions
2Statement From Alterra Mountain Company
3GOLDEN VALLEY MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE : Resumes Standard Operations
4MORGAN STANLEY : MORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business, Say Sources
5LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group