TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is bringing world-class care to your door with Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. Now, patients can get the medical attention they need by simply calling 1-813-844-8888 and a medical provider will travel to their home for the consultation.

"There's no need to leave the convenience of your home, when we can come to you. We are providing the right care, at the right place, for the right cost to the consumer. It's about improving quality, while creating innovative access points for our patients. Tampa General Hospital is elevating healthcare and reimagining how to better serve the community and beyond," said John Couris, president & CEO Tampa General Hospital.

This new service will begin in the South Tampa and Riverview areas with plans to expand throughout Hillsborough County. Services available every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Skilled medical providers, such as nurse practitioners, will make the house calls at a reduced self-pay price of $149 until November 30, 2019. Standard rate is $199 dollars per visit.

Urgent Care at Home offers services similar to the traditional urgent care setting including treatments for cough, sore throat, ear infections, eye problems, urinary tract infections, nausea, vomiting, colds, rashes, fevers and sprains. Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track will also provide medical testing and diagnostics including flu, strep, rapid RSV, urinalysis and more, ages three months and over.

"We're bringing house calls back to medicine, because we believe in high-quality patient-centered, convenient care. As medical providers, we want to provide a concierge service for our patients, convenient care when they need it most in the comfort of their own home," said Dr. Paul Nanda, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track chief medical officer.

In addition to launching Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track, Tampa General Hospital and Fast Track Urgent Care launched a new partnership in June 2019. The announcement of the partnership between Tampa General Hospital and Fast Track marked the first time Tampa General has offered freestanding clinical care in Pinellas County.

Now TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track provides medical care at 10 locations throughout the Tampa Bay area, including two in Pinellas County. The urgent care centers offer board-certified primary care providers who can take care of common illnesses and injuries without an appointment.

Tampa General Hospital's footprint is expanding to meet the growing needs of the community. Tampa General's health system spans Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties and includes 15 Tampa General Medical Group locations, 18 Tower imaging locations, the TGH Brandon HealthPlex and the TGH Advanced Organ Disease & Transplantation Institute of Lee Health in Fort Myers, Florida.

If you would like to call to schedule your at-home visit, call 1-813-844-8888. To learn more about this innovative service, please visit: www.tghurgentcareathome.com

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care, 15 outpatient Radiology Centers and a TGH Urgent Care located in Brandon. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, visit www.tgh.org.

About TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track

Fast Track Urgent Care opened in 2005 and, in 2019, partnered with Tampa General Hospital to form TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track. The network of 10 locations throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties deliver comprehensive and convenient urgent care to patients 3 months and older. All locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, including times when many doctors' offices are closed. TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track offers sport and school physicals, worker's compensation care, occupational health services and treatment for motor vehicle accidents that do not require a trip to the emergency room. Schedule a Fast Pass Reservation for your nearest location at https://www.fasttrackurgentcare.com/

