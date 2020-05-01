Tamron USA Announces Instant Savings for Mother's Day on Three Award-Winning Zoom Lenses

Commack, NY, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamron USA, Inc. announced Instant Savings for Mother’s Day on three of the company’s best-selling zoom lenses. The world’s only 22.2X All-In-One Zoom, 18-400mm, for crop-sensor Canon and Nikon DSLRs as well as crop-sensor mirrorless cameras with the manufacturer adapter has a $100 Instant Savings. And Tamron’s fast wide-angle and standard zooms for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras—the 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD and 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD—each have a $50 Instant Savings. The Tamron Mother’s Day Instant Savings runs for 10 days only starting May 1st through May 10th and is available at any authorized Tamron USA retailer only.

Instant Savings Details

The Mother’s Day Instant Savings is effective 5/1 through 5/10. Purchasers save up to $100 on the following:

18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (model B028) $100

17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A046) $50

28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A036) $50

Instant Savings on More Tamron Lenses

Tamron’s Spring Instant Savings is effective through 5/31 and purchasers save up to $200 on the following Tamron lenses:

18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (model B028) $50 ($100 during Mother’s Day promotion period)

SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A041) $100

SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A032) $100

SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A025) $100

SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022) $200

70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (model A034) $200

20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F050) $50

24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F051) $50

35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F053) $50

SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (model F045) $200

SP 45mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (model F013) $200

18-200mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC (model B018) $50

70-300mm F/4-5.6 Di 1:2 Macro (model A017) $20

Lens Hood, Six-Year Warranty & 3-Business Day Repair Turnaround Included

Tamron USA takes confidence in and satisfaction of a user’s lens purchase seriously. All Tamron lenses purchased from an authorized retailer include a lens hood that is an integral part of the lens design. Tamron lenses sold in the USA through authorized channels also include Tamron’s 6-Year Limited Warranty. Lenses not purchased from an authorized retailer (grey market) will not be serviced in the USA, even for a fee, and are not entitled to Instant Savings. In case service is ever needed, Tamron USA provides 3-Business Day Turnaround for all owners, guaranteed, at no extra charge.

Register Your Tamron Lenses Towards 2021 VIP Status and Reap the Rewards

Tamron USA’s new VIP Club rewards users who have registered their eligible Tamron lenses through our online warranty registration system since May 2011. There are three VIP Club levels: Silver for those having registered three to four purchased lenses; Gold for those having registered five purchased lenses; and Platinum for those having registered six or more purchased lenses. Club membership will be evaluated each year to include new members who qualify and to increase the status level of current members if applicable. Get complete rules and program details at http://www.tamron-usa.com/vipclub.

About Tamron

“New Eyes for Industry” is Tamron’s philosophy. This creed is consistent with the company’s position as a manufacturer of a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. Tamron makes optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and leading-edge technical prowess to various industrial fields. Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all its business activities.

Tamron will mark the 70th anniversary of its foundation November 1, 2020. We hereby extend our heartfelt appreciation to our customers for your support and patronage that has enabled Tamron to run our business for such a long time. In 1950, our forerunner, Taisei Optical Equipment Manufacturing, was established based on our founders’ belief in the potential of light. Our corporate history began with 13 employees polishing lenses for cameras and binoculars. Since then, we have pursued optical technology research and technological innovation to progress to the development and design of lenses and other components. We have invented several revolutionary, original products, including items that broke new ground as the first of their kind in the industry, or the world. We have now grown into a global manufacturer of optical equipment with approximately 5,000 employees comprehensively conducting development, manufacturing and sales. We will continue to deliver the value of light in a way that is unique to Tamron, to provide excitement and reassurance with a view to further contributing and remaining vital to society for the next ten years and beyond, towards our 100th anniversary. We thank you for your continued, invaluable support. Please look for activities throughout the year centered around this milestone and follow our story at: https://tamron.com/70th/

Optical Product Line-up:

Interchangeable lenses for 35mm / Digital SLR camera, Interchangeable lenses for Non-Reflex type camera, Camcorder lenses, Digital still camera lenses, Drone lenses, Optical device units, Surveillance camera lenses, FA and Machine vision lenses, Automotive camera lenses, Camera module, Test plates, etc.

