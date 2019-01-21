Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 26, 2019

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery
and diabetes technology company, plans to release its fourth quarter and
full year 2018 results after the financial markets close on Tuesday,
February 26, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and
simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm
Pacific Time), to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018
financial and operating results.
Conference Call/Webcast Details:
Date:
February 26, 2019
Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm
Pacific Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International
Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 4595166
Webcast
Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e7ueksgs
An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the
event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com
in the “Events & Presentations” section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™
Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal
computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem
is based in San Diego, California.
Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a
trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
