Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 26, 2019

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after the financial markets close on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time), to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Date: February 26, 2019

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396

International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261

Conference ID: 4595166

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e7ueksgs

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

