Tandem Diabetes Care to Present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps with continuous glucose monitoring integration, today announced that Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO, will present a company update at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 1:25PM Eastern Time (10:25AM Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast live and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ™ technology. The t:slim X2 Pump is capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer and is the only automated insulin delivery device approved for children as young as 6 years old. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark, and t:slim X2 and Basal-IQ are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
