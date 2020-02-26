Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tandigm Health : Announces Leadership Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Frank Ingari appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Coletta to become Executive Chairman

Tandigm Health, a leading population health services organization, announced today that Frank Ingari, President and Chief Operating Officer will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2020. Dr. Anthony Coletta M.D., M.B.A., will transition from his current position as CEO to the role of Executive Chairman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005728/en/

Frank Ingari will assume the role of CEO of Tandigm Health effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Ingari currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Frank Ingari will assume the role of CEO of Tandigm Health effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Ingari currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since joining Tandigm as President and Chief Operating Officer, Frank Ingari has proven to be a tremendous asset and visionary when it comes to value-based care,” said Dr. Coletta. “With over 35 years of experience in technology and health care and his deep understanding of Tandigm’s mission, I am confident he is the right person to take over as CEO.”

Ingari joined Tandigm as a well-known industry leader, serving as the CEO for several health care organizations including NaviNet and Essence Healthcare. At Essence he co-founded value-based care vendor Lumeris. In addition to his previous roles, he has been a consultant to national leaders in payer, provider and health information technology markets, with particular focus on Medicare Advantage and the role of primary care in health care transformation.

“It is inspiring to work for Dr. Coletta,” said Ingari. “His seminal work as founder of Tandigm Health has brought multiple healthcare entities together for patients and the nation, putting primary care doctors at the center of change.”

Dr. Coletta was a chief architect of Tandigm Health when it was created in 2014. Under the direction of Dr. Coletta, Tandigm has been a leader for the acceleration of value-based care in the Philadelphia region. During his tenure as CEO, Tandigm’s accomplishments include:

  • Growing the Tandigm network to include over 400 primary care physicians and more than 110,000 patients in the Philadelphia area;
  • Expanding Tandigm’s model with the addition of four leading major specialist groups with over 500 physicians;
  • Establishing an incentive program that rewards improvements in the quality and value of healthcare and supports the financial viability of independent practices;
  • Acquiring Tandigm Care Solutions, an innovative enterprise providing post-acute care in skilled nursing facilities and in patients’ homes;
  • Establishing the Call Us First SM Program, which helps to provide on-demand medical advice and aims to prevent unnecessary hospital visits;
  • Launching Tandigm Scholars, a non-profit organization formed to help deserving PCPs offset medical school debt and develop the skills for providing high-quality, value-based care.

As Executive Chairman, Dr. Coletta will actively support the CEO and executive leadership on long term strategy and corporate governance. He will also continue his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its physicians across multiple specialties, Tandigm enables doctors to provide coordinated, patient-centered care. To learn more about Tandigm’s approach to value-based health care, visit www.tandigmhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pExide Technologies Joins Forces with U.S. Army to Help Soldiers Find Jobs
GL
02:18pBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Colombia Insurance Industry
BU
02:16pINCEPTION MINING : Announces 2020 Exploration Program
AQ
02:16pNURAN WIRELESS : Reaches Agreement for Extension of Senior Debenture
AQ
02:16pGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Participate in Three Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences
BU
02:16pBLACKROCK LONG TERM PRIVATE CAPITAL : to Invest in Luxury Fragrance Company Creed in Partnership With Industry Leading Executive Javier Ferrán
BU
02:15pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02:15pSecurity contractor G4S to sell most of cash ops to Brinks in £727 million deal
RE
02:15pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02:13pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls more than 1% as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3Wall Street leads stocks higher, oil falls as virus concerns linger
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group