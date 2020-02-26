Tandigm Health : Announces Leadership Transition

Frank Ingari appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Coletta to become Executive Chairman

Tandigm Health, a leading population health services organization, announced today that Frank Ingari, President and Chief Operating Officer will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2020. Dr. Anthony Coletta M.D., M.B.A., will transition from his current position as CEO to the role of Executive Chairman.

“Since joining Tandigm as President and Chief Operating Officer, Frank Ingari has proven to be a tremendous asset and visionary when it comes to value-based care,” said Dr. Coletta. “With over 35 years of experience in technology and health care and his deep understanding of Tandigm’s mission, I am confident he is the right person to take over as CEO.”

Ingari joined Tandigm as a well-known industry leader, serving as the CEO for several health care organizations including NaviNet and Essence Healthcare. At Essence he co-founded value-based care vendor Lumeris. In addition to his previous roles, he has been a consultant to national leaders in payer, provider and health information technology markets, with particular focus on Medicare Advantage and the role of primary care in health care transformation.

“It is inspiring to work for Dr. Coletta,” said Ingari. “His seminal work as founder of Tandigm Health has brought multiple healthcare entities together for patients and the nation, putting primary care doctors at the center of change.”

Dr. Coletta was a chief architect of Tandigm Health when it was created in 2014. Under the direction of Dr. Coletta, Tandigm has been a leader for the acceleration of value-based care in the Philadelphia region. During his tenure as CEO, Tandigm’s accomplishments include:

Growing the Tandigm network to include over 400 primary care physicians and more than 110,000 patients in the Philadelphia area;

Expanding Tandigm’s model with the addition of four leading major specialist groups with over 500 physicians;

Establishing an incentive program that rewards improvements in the quality and value of healthcare and supports the financial viability of independent practices;

Acquiring Tandigm Care Solutions, an innovative enterprise providing post-acute care in skilled nursing facilities and in patients’ homes;

Establishing the Call Us First SM Program, which helps to provide on-demand medical advice and aims to prevent unnecessary hospital visits;

Launching Tandigm Scholars, a non-profit organization formed to help deserving PCPs offset medical school debt and develop the skills for providing high-quality, value-based care.

As Executive Chairman, Dr. Coletta will actively support the CEO and executive leadership on long term strategy and corporate governance. He will also continue his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its physicians across multiple specialties, Tandigm enables doctors to provide coordinated, patient-centered care. To learn more about Tandigm’s approach to value-based health care, visit www.tandigmhealth.com.

