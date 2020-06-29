Tando's “My Tando Home Creator” Integrates Google Technology to Speed Home Visualization

Quebec City, Quebec, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tando®, a brand of Derby Building Products, has rolled out a new technology within its state-of-the-art My Tando Home Creator – a free online tool that enable users to easily visualize home updates using TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone; Beach House Shake, the ultimate replacement for natural cedar shingles; and TandoShake®, the original and most iconic shake on the market. My Tando Home Creator’s new user experience offers improved usability, increased performance, the QuickView tool for faster and easier visualization, along with professional design services including a new 3D measurement tool.

Known for its strikingly realistic visualizations, the updated My Tando Home Creator takes the technology even further to make Tando products even easier to buy and sell with confidence and safety. No software download is ever required, and contractors and dealers can even use the tool to bid on projects without visiting a home thanks the integration of Google Street View. In addition to the free visualization software, My Tando Home Creator also features access to optional, affordable professional design services including 3D modeling and project measurements to provide accurate material takeoffs. When utilizing the 3D modeling service, a user will receive a super-accurate representation of the project, along with a complete material list that can be used to order project materials for delivery or quick curbside pickup.

“The upgrade to My Tando Home Creator is very timely. Our new technology will empower consumers to envision exactly how Tando products will look on their home in the safety and security of their home and without visitors.,” said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. “Additionally, our building pros and dealers can take advantage of our innovative remote design and measurement tool to help them allocate their valuable time and resources most efficiently.”

For user convenience, My Tando Home Creator operates on iPad, iPhone, Android, and desktop/laptop, and features these easy-to-use tools:

Home Visualization using Tando QuickView or Google Street View – My Tando Home Creator now integrates with Google Street View as an option for a user to complete their free home visualization instead of having to upload their own photo. Once an image has been uploaded or selected, users personalize their home with Tando products to create their new exterior look.

– now integrates with Google Street View as an option for a user to complete their free home visualization instead of having to upload their own photo. Once an image has been uploaded or selected, users personalize their home with Tando products to create their new exterior look. Professional Design Services – Home Visualization – A user can request to have a professional designer complete their home visualization which is especially helpful for intricate house designs. This service is available within 2-3 business days for $50. 3D Modeling / Project Measurements – Users can order accurate, full-property measurements including a 3D rendering of roof, walls, windows, and doors. Complete measurements & 3D orders delivered within 2-3 business days for $79.

–

Check out the enhanced tool at https://www.tandobp.com/en/inspiration/my-tando-home-creator.

About Tando

Tando’s exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

