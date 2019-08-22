TandoStoneTM and Beach House ShakeTM Featured by Hoffman Weber Construction in Creative Playhouse Display at Minnesota State Fair

Quebec City, Canada, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, and Beach House Shake will be featured in a popular playhouse display by Hoffman Weber Construction, a large exterior remodeling firm, at the Minnesota State Fair. Kicking off today through Sept. 2, 2019, the fair is the largest 12-day fair in North America, attracting 1.5 million attendees and big-name musical acts and events.



Based in Minneapolis, MN, Hoffman Weber will display their craftsmanship through custom playhouses and doghouses designed with whimsical, elaborate features – from castles with climbing walls to mini houses with patios and pools. Among the six new styles, “Archway to Kids Play” will feature Beach House Shake™ in Pacifica – with the look of freshly cut western red cedar, but none of the upkeep of natural cedar shingles. The playhouse’s foundation is clad in TandoStone, the number one brand of composite stone, to complete the upscale aesthetics.

Hoffman Weber finds the playhouses to be a creative side niche to their large-scale roofing, siding, and renovation businesses. “We are displaying Beach House Shake and TandoStone in our tent, as well as featuring them on one of our best playhouse designs. We’ll auction off that house during the State Fair and give the proceeds to a local charity,” said Joe Hoffman, President, Hoffman Weber Construction.

“We are very pleased to partner with Hoffman Weber and see our beautiful shake and stone cladding products come to life on their amazing playhouse designs,” said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products.

Beach House Shake is a high-performance cladding product with the look of natural cedar shingles, but will stay looking like it did the day it was installed without upkeep. And, unlike cedar shingles, Beach House Shake won’t rot or decay, and is impervious to moisture. It also meets the stringent standards of Miami Dade wind- and impact-resistance for High Velocity Hurricane Zones. TandoStone, preferred by siding installers, is perfect for ground-level installations in any climate, with a unique matte texture that gives each panel a realistic appearance and high durability. Learn more at wwwtandobp.com and www.beachhouseshake.com

Based in Minneapolis, Hoffman Weber is a national company with local offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Colorado. To learn more about Hoffman Weber and their participation at the state fair visit https://www.hwconstruction.com/blog/mn-state-fair-2019 or contact Matthew McDaniel at 763-571-1133 or 763-571-3336; email: mmcdaniel@hwconstruction.com

About Beach House Shake and TandoStone, brands of Tando

Tando’s exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone™, Beach House Shake™, and TandoShake™. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

