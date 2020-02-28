Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tang Palace China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND RELEVANT CONTINGENT MEASURES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 03:54am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1181)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

AND RELEVANT CONTINGENT MEASURES

This announcement is made by Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis in relation to the situation of mass proliferation of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (2019-nCov) epidemic in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and other countries (the ''Epidemic''). The Company has been paying close attention to the Epidemic and its impacts on the Group's customers, staff and business, and kept assessing the pressure on the Group's business operation and financial performance and adopted any necessary contingent measures.

As the current Epidemic continues, its pressure on the economy and people's livelihood has gradually emerged. Being part of the society, the Group is dedicated to cope with the difficulties together with various stakeholders. After comprehensive assessment, the three founders of the Group, who are also the executive directors and controlling shareholders of the Company (the ''Controlling Shareholders'') took the initiative to voluntarily waive their remuneration for February 2020, and the other senior management members also agreed to a 50% reduction of their respectively remuneration for February 2020, as one of the temporary cost control measures of the Group.

Besides, the Controlling Shareholders have also decided to waive the rental for February 2020 in respect of all those properties they leased to the Group as restaurants and ancillary office, and further arrangement will depend on the situation of the Epidemic.

The Company has formed a Crisis Management Unit for the Group (the ''Crisis Management Unit'') since the early stage of the Epidemic which is led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Group and comprises various department heads of the operation, food production, human resources, procurement and finance departments. It is responsible for coordinating and communicating the comprehensive strategic direction, practical contingent measures and emergency plan in response to the Epidemic and supervising their executions. Each operating district also execute the relevant precautions in timely manner under the supervision of the Crisis Management Unit and report the districts' updated situations, so as to mitigate and control the risk of the Epidemic against the Group's customers and staff, and safeguard the safety and health of the general public.

1

Through the Crisis Management Unit, the Group will continue to monitor the market situation, update of the Epidemic and related government policies, and implement other corresponding measures in accordance with the socio-economic environment to effectively manage the risks and uncertainties in connection with the Epidemic, and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

On behalf of the Board

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited

YIP Shu Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive directors:

Mr. YIP Shu Ming, Mr. CHAN Man Wai,

Mr. KU Hok Chiu, Ms. WENG Peihe

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. KWONG Chi Keung, Mr. KWONG Ping Man,

Mr. CHEUNG Kin Ting Alfred

2

Disclaimer

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 08:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Investor Presentation - Annual Results 2019
PU
04:20aINNOTEK : Records Net Profit Of S$16.7 Million In FY2019 In Fourth Year Of Profitability; Proposes Dividend Of 1.5 Singapore Cents
PU
04:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GEM Notice - Replacement
PU
04:20aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Heads of Agreement for Proposed Strategic Collaboration with Yamada Consulting Group Co. Ltd.
PU
04:20aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sustainability report for the financial year ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:20aSPECTRUM METALS : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
04:20aCHINA NEW TOWN DEVELOPMENT : Voluntary announcement entering into relevant cooperation agreement
PU
04:20aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Notification of dividend / distribution
PU
04:20aPUBLITY AG : publity progresses according to plan with reconstruction for the Police Essen
EQ
04:16aCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : CPC Appointment of New Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
4NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
5BASF SE : BASF GROUP: EBIT before special items declines despite better development in all downstream segments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group