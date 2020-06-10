Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tangen Bioscience Announced A New Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

In preparation of product commercialization, Tangen Bioscience (Tangen) announced today that it has migrated its website from its old address: TangenBio, to a new address: https://tangenbioscience.com/. Tangen is working to update the contents of the new website, which will have a fresh new look in July. All Tangen employees’ email addresses will also be changed to: First Name.Last Name@tangenbioscience.com.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tangen has focused resources to develop a test against COVID-19 supported by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) (under the contract No. 75A50120C00085). Tangen is working on scaling up the manufacturing and will seek an Emergency Use Authorization for a 30-minute SARS-CoV-2 test to run on its portable GeneSpark™ instrument in the coming months.

About Tangen Bioscience, Inc.:

Tangen Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is located in Branford, Connecticut. The company developed the TangenDx™ platform for fast and accurate detection of targeted DNAs and RNAs directly from specimens by using rotary rapid isothermal nucleic acid detection. The Tangen system consists of the TangenDx™ disc and the GeneSpark™ instrument, an automated amplification device. The TangenDx™ platform, which does not require laboratory facilities, is expected to deliver faster, simpler, more sensitive detection at a lower cost than other commercial technologies. Current tests in development include COVID-19, Candida auris, sepsis causing bacteria, antibiotic resistance genes, and a Candida blood panel. The TangenDx platform is on track for infectious disease clinical studies. To learn more, please visit: https://tangenbioscience.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and future commercialization of the company’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, the availability and anticipated benefits of certain partnering and strategic opportunities, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Tangen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pTAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pGlobal Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:16pNETFLIX : Hasan Minhaj on Telling Jokes Without a 'Safety Net'
DJ
05:15pRPC INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pNutritional High Cancels Debenture Conversion and Rollback and Announced Settlement of Payables
NE
05:14pDOLLAR TREE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pFIVE BELOW : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:13pTRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA : Opens TA Express in Nacogdoches, Texas
PU
05:13pS&P Global Quotes Clete Willems on Spector of New Tariffs on Chinese Goods
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group