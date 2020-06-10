Tangen Bioscience Announced A New Website

In preparation of product commercialization, Tangen Bioscience (Tangen) announced today that it has migrated its website from its old address: TangenBio, to a new address: https://tangenbioscience.com/. Tangen is working to update the contents of the new website, which will have a fresh new look in July. All Tangen employees’ email addresses will also be changed to: First Name.Last Name@tangenbioscience.com.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tangen has focused resources to develop a test against COVID-19 supported by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) (under the contract No. 75A50120C00085). Tangen is working on scaling up the manufacturing and will seek an Emergency Use Authorization for a 30-minute SARS-CoV-2 test to run on its portable GeneSpark™ instrument in the coming months.

About Tangen Bioscience, Inc.:

Tangen Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is located in Branford, Connecticut. The company developed the TangenDx™ platform for fast and accurate detection of targeted DNAs and RNAs directly from specimens by using rotary rapid isothermal nucleic acid detection. The Tangen system consists of the TangenDx™ disc and the GeneSpark™ instrument, an automated amplification device. The TangenDx™ platform, which does not require laboratory facilities, is expected to deliver faster, simpler, more sensitive detection at a lower cost than other commercial technologies. Current tests in development include COVID-19, Candida auris, sepsis causing bacteria, antibiotic resistance genes, and a Candida blood panel. The TangenDx platform is on track for infectious disease clinical studies. To learn more, please visit: https://tangenbioscience.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and future commercialization of the company’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, the availability and anticipated benefits of certain partnering and strategic opportunities, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Tangen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005846/en/