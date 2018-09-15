Tangerine Global Deploys End-to-End Cloud-Based MediaKind Solution to Enhance OTT TV Experiences

MediaKind, a global media entertainment technology leader, today
announces that it is strengthening its collaboration with entertainment
services provider, Tangerine Global, by enhancing their ‘CITRUS’ managed
solution with new cloud-based capabilities. Based on MediaKind’s
MediaFirst software as a service (SaaS) platform, the end-to-end media
solution enables small and mid-sized Pay TV operators to rapidly evolve
their offerings and deliver breakthrough immersive OTT media experiences
today, with the potential to scale further in the future. Tangerine
Global is the system’s integrator, service provider and 24/7 monitoring
and support center.
The enhanced CITRUS solution offers a seamless and affordable pathway
for existing Mediaroom customers to enhance their existing on-premise
IPTV deployments, by leveraging the modern user experience and OTT
delivery capabilities of MediaFirst, a member of the Orion family of
solutions that forms part of the wider MediaKind Universe portfolio that
will debut at IBC 2018. Alternatively, by partly migrating deployed
instances to the CITRUS cloud, Mediaroom customers can elect to reduce
existing OPEX, including platform upgrade support and licensing costs.
Greg Pasetta, President and CEO, Tangerine Global, says: “Today’s
consumers are demanding access to highly personalized, immersive
offerings that inspire, offer ease of access and deliver the ultimate
experience, both in and out of the home. We are excited to extend our
long-running partnership with MediaKind and enhance the CITRUS solution
with new end-to-end cloud-based capabilities. This highly scalable
turn-key solution will offer our customers with new OTT content
offerings that provide the best possible experience, at the best
possible cost.”
The fully hosted, multi-tenant managed solution combines the strengths
of traditional Pay TV service quality and content depth, alongside the
personalization, interactivity and multiscreen viewing capabilities of
compelling OTT TV offerings. CITRUS provides Pay TV operators with the
agility, innovation and economic benefits of modern cloud technologies
and web services, utilizing a flexible, modular infrastructure. In doing
so, the solution opens up new opportunities to create, manage and
deliver next-generation OTT services across multiple devices, while
offering more effective content recommendation through MediaFirst’s
advanced data analytics.
Mark Russell, Chief Technology Officer, MediaKind, says: “Today’s
service providers face a challenge to deliver truly seamless, cost
effective and personalized services that allow them to stand out from
the crowd and thrive in a highly competitive TV landscape. Through
Tangerine Global’s CITRUS cloud-based solution, we are enabling
businesses of all sizes to have flexible, scalable means to increase
monetization potential and drive greater interactivity and multiscreen
viewing capabilities for the first time. We are helping the media
industry to respond to ever-changing consumer expectations and behaviors
by evolving their offerings and providing the means to adapt to the next
shift in the future of media.”
MediaKind’s MediaFirst TV Platform is an end-to-end media platform for
the creation, management and delivery of next generation, Pay TV. By
virtualizing managed and OTT services, MediaFirst affords Pay TV
providers the economics, agility and innovation of web services.
Embracing all content sources and delivery networks, MediaFirst TV
Platform provides a converged multiscreen experience including Pay TV
in-home, TV Everywhere and OTT services.
About MediaKind
MediaKind launched on 10th July as the new brand identity for Ericsson
Media Solutions. For background on MediaKind, please visit: www.mediakind.com
and read the launch press release here.
About MediaKind at IBC
At IBC 2018, MediaKind will show how it is enabling content owners,
broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and
dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and
services. Visitors to the stand will experience how MediaKind is driving
innovation across contribution & distribution, direct to consumer, video
delivery networks, content discovery & personalization, and global
services & support. For further information please visit here.
About Tangerine Global
Tangerine Global is a Media Service Provider with turn-key IPTV and OTT
platforms, services, content and 24/7 support to the residential and
commercial markets. It’s unique cloud-based CITRUS solutions provide a
significantly lower cost approach for smaller to mid-size operators.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005014/en/