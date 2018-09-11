Tango Networks : Brings Industry’s First Cloud-Powered Enterprise Mobility Solution to North America

Kinetic Cloud delivers rich new enterprise mobility capabilities,
leading the industry’s ‘Second Wave Mobility’ trend
Tango
Networks today announced that Kinetic
Cloud, the industry's first cloud-powered enterprise mobility
enablement solution, is now available in North America.
Launched earlier this year in Europe, Kinetic Cloud enables enterprises
to deploy rich
Mobile Unified Communications (MUC) to the workforce with recording
compliance, automated enterprise application integration, and unique
administration and policy enforcement for employee mobile
communications. Tango Networks is now signing up North American
customers for the service.
Kinetic Cloud and its capabilities will be detailed in a joint 451
Research and Tango Networks webinar on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Kinetic Cloud is a communications control service based in the cloud. It
offers enterprises, including multi-nationals, a single point of
management that integrates their users' mobile communications with
office Unified Communications (UC) systems, fixed telephony, call
recording systems, and business applications.
As a result, enterprise IT gains unmatched visibility and control over
mobile communications. With Kinetic Cloud, IT for the first time can
manage mobility in the same way it manages wireline communications,
computing resources, and networking.
“’First Wave Mobility’ was mainly consumer-driven, and enterprises had
to make do with services designed for consumers,” said Raúl
Castañón-Martínez, Senior Analyst, Workforce Collaboration and
Communications at 451 Research. “But now the ‘Second Wave’ is focusing
on enterprises and their mobility needs such as mobile UC, compliance
and application integration. The capabilities enabled by integrating
business communications to the mobile network address key limitations
that result in a poor user experience and open the door to security
risks; furthermore they are critical for enabling a distributed work
environment, which is a central element in how we envision the future of
work.”
Kinetic Cloud offers enterprises improved control and powerful new
convergence capabilities, such as:
-
Rich UC on any employee’s mobile phone - simple for users to adopt and
easy to deploy across the whole organization.
-
Automatic recording of mobile voice and text messaging on an
enterprise’s existing compliance systems, minimizing the cost and
complexity of complying with archiving and retention regulations.
-
Automatic logging of mobile calls and texts in customer relationship
management, workforce optimization, and other business applications.
-
Separation of work and personal communications and identities,
ensuring personal calls remain private for compliance with privacy
regulations.
-
Centrally enforced safety policies such as blocking mobile usage by
company-employed vehicle drivers, to cut distracted driving risk.
“Kinetic Cloud gives enterprise IT unparalleled control over many
separate communications and application domains,” said Andrew Bale,
General Manager of Cloud Services for Tango Networks. “This means
enterprise IT now can see and manage mobile communications in the same
way it controls the rest of the IT stack.”
Kinetic Cloud solutions are transparent to the user since they operate
at network level using the phone’s native interface. User adoption is
fast and easy, with no learning curve or extensive training, and policy
compliance is unobtrusive and automatic.
