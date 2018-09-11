Tango Networks : Brings Industry’s First Cloud-Powered Enterprise Mobility Solution to North America

Kinetic Cloud delivers rich new enterprise mobility capabilities, leading the industry’s ‘Second Wave Mobility’ trend

Tango Networks today announced that Kinetic Cloud, the industry's first cloud-powered enterprise mobility enablement solution, is now available in North America.

Launched earlier this year in Europe, Kinetic Cloud enables enterprises to deploy rich Mobile Unified Communications (MUC) to the workforce with recording compliance, automated enterprise application integration, and unique administration and policy enforcement for employee mobile communications. Tango Networks is now signing up North American customers for the service.

Kinetic Cloud and its capabilities will be detailed in a joint 451 Research and Tango Networks webinar on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Kinetic Cloud is a communications control service based in the cloud. It offers enterprises, including multi-nationals, a single point of management that integrates their users' mobile communications with office Unified Communications (UC) systems, fixed telephony, call recording systems, and business applications.

As a result, enterprise IT gains unmatched visibility and control over mobile communications. With Kinetic Cloud, IT for the first time can manage mobility in the same way it manages wireline communications, computing resources, and networking.

“’First Wave Mobility’ was mainly consumer-driven, and enterprises had to make do with services designed for consumers,” said Raúl Castañón-Martínez, Senior Analyst, Workforce Collaboration and Communications at 451 Research. “But now the ‘Second Wave’ is focusing on enterprises and their mobility needs such as mobile UC, compliance and application integration. The capabilities enabled by integrating business communications to the mobile network address key limitations that result in a poor user experience and open the door to security risks; furthermore they are critical for enabling a distributed work environment, which is a central element in how we envision the future of work.”

Kinetic Cloud offers enterprises improved control and powerful new convergence capabilities, such as:

Rich UC on any employee’s mobile phone - simple for users to adopt and easy to deploy across the whole organization.

Automatic recording of mobile voice and text messaging on an enterprise’s existing compliance systems, minimizing the cost and complexity of complying with archiving and retention regulations.

Automatic logging of mobile calls and texts in customer relationship management, workforce optimization, and other business applications.

Separation of work and personal communications and identities, ensuring personal calls remain private for compliance with privacy regulations.

Centrally enforced safety policies such as blocking mobile usage by company-employed vehicle drivers, to cut distracted driving risk.

“Kinetic Cloud gives enterprise IT unparalleled control over many separate communications and application domains,” said Andrew Bale, General Manager of Cloud Services for Tango Networks. “This means enterprise IT now can see and manage mobile communications in the same way it controls the rest of the IT stack.”

Kinetic Cloud solutions are transparent to the user since they operate at network level using the phone’s native interface. User adoption is fast and easy, with no learning curve or extensive training, and policy compliance is unobtrusive and automatic.

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks empowers enterprises to maximize the reach, impact and value of their communications systems by extending their applications to any mobile device. Tier 1 operators and global enterprises rely on Tango Networks’ superior workforce mobility solutions, built over a decade of successful innovation. Tango Mobility Solutions include rich Unified Communications on any mobile phone; mobile voice and text recording for compliance; mobile usage control preventing distracted driving; and automatic business application integration. www.Tango-Networks.com or @TangoNetworks or on LinkedIn

