Tango Networks : Unveils Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X, Industry's First Global Private Mobile Network Service for Enterprises

Tango
Networks today announced Kinetic
Cloud Mobile-X, the industry’s first communications service that
creates a private mobile network exclusively controlled by an enterprise
for maximizing productivity of its distributed workforce.
Available today in select regions and demonstrated this month at Mobile
World Congress 19 in Barcelona, Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X enables
enterprises to bring mobile services into the control of their own
existing call control platforms.
In the past, mobile voice, messaging and data have been under the
exclusive control of mobile operators. With Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X,
these services can now be controlled together with internal
communications applications by the enterprise IT department.
The new service creates a Global
Private Mobile Network (GPMN) that is exclusively controlled by an
enterprise, even when it has a presence and vendor solutions in many
different countries. It features:
-
One consistent mobile subscription for all of a customer's employees
the world over, regardless of location or network used.
-
Native communications on employee mobile devices driven directly by
the enterprise’s unified communications platform, without requiring
hard-to-use, poor quality VoIP apps.
-
Complete control over compliance, recording, security and
communications costs for all mobile voice, messaging and data used by
the enterprise's employees.
-
Advanced authentication and security in a mobile offering that is a
foundation for migration to 5G and Private LTE.
Attendees
at Mobile World Congress can book a private demonstration of Kinetic
Cloud Mobile-X at the Tango Networks booth #6I28.
Enterprise customers using Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X will be able to
maximize distributed workforce productivity while embedding mobility
control that enhances communications flexibility, security and
compliance.
“Mobile devices are overwhelmingly the tool of choice for business
communications today,” said Andrew Bale, General Manager of Cloud
Services for Tango Networks. “But mobile services remain stubbornly
consumer-focused, mired in the same mass-market offerings operators have
had for 20 years. Even major enterprises use the same mobile services
and features sold to video-streaming teenagers.”
Because mobile communications services are almost universally consumer
oriented, enterprise CIOs supporting mobile workforces face fundamental
challenges:
-
Fragmented patchworks of inconsistent mobile services across regions
yield unreliable access and application performance.
-
Mobility controlled by mobile operators, not enterprise IT staff,
makes it hard to enforce policies, security, recording compliance and
cost control.
-
Integrating mobile communications with IT applications is very
difficult.
Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X solves these issues by creating a single point of
policy, security and compliance administration and control enforced
globally on all of an enterprise’s mobile communications.
Covered by more than 65 granted patents, Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X utilizes
a unique cloud-based communications control plane in tandem with an MVNO
communications transport layer. The result is a fabric of voice,
messaging and data applications communications that is accessible
anywhere in the world by employees on mobile devices and managed
directly by the enterprise IT staff.
About Tango Networks
Tango Networks empowers enterprises to maximize the reach, impact and
value of their communications systems by extending their applications to
any mobile device. Tier 1 operators and global enterprises rely on Tango
Networks’ superior workforce mobility solutions, built over a decade of
successful innovation. Tango Mobility Solutions include rich Unified
Communications on any mobile phone; mobile
voice and text recording for compliance; mobile usage control
preventing distracted driving; and automatic application integration. www.Tango-Networks.com
or @TangoNetworks
or on LinkedIn.
