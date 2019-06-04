Tango Networks : and ASC Team to Bring Compliant Mobile Communications to Enterprises

Tango
Networks and ASC
are partnering to bring enhanced compliant mobile communications
recording solutions to enterprises.
The joint solution leverages the strengths of both Tango Networks’ new
Mobile-X service and ASC’s recording capabilities to enable partners to
offer compliance solutions to their enterprise customers that capture,
record, archive and analyze mobile communications.
Tango Networks recently unveiled Mobile-X,
the industry’s first communications service that creates a private
mobile network for voice, messaging and data exclusively controlled by
an enterprise for its workforce.
ASC
offers recording, analytics, and quality management on premises and
as-a-service from the cloud for contact centers, financial institutions,
and public-safety organizations. The neo cloud
is ASC’s approach to a flexible provisioning model that allows service
providers and system integrators to add features to their portfolio and
expand their business as they grow.
The mobile communications compliance solution supports users’
communications on any device, over any network and in any location. As a
result, mobile communications for an enterprises’ worldwide workforce
will be kept in compliance with regulatory requirements, such as MiFID
II in Europe and the Dodd-Frank Act in the US.
“Today’s enterprise users are mobile and distributed, and their mobile
communications must be in compliance with regulatory recording
requirements,” said Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC. “The Tango Networks
Mobile-X service offers a groundbreaking solution for managing the
mobile communications of an enterprise’s workforce. Our partnership
ensures that capturing, recording and analyzing these mobile
communications is simple and efficient.”
“Recording and analytics are essential for today’s enterprises looking
to enforce archiving rules and maximize the quality of customer
communications,” said Douglas Bartek, CEO of Tango Networks. “Our
partnership will enable an enterprise to extend ASC’s powerful
communications archiving and analysis solutions to the devices used by
the mobile, distributed workforce.”
Mobile-X creates a Global
Private Mobile Network (GPMN) enabling IT managers to directly
control mobile voice, messaging and data services like never before. It
features:
-
One consistent mobile subscription for the enterprises’ employees
worldwide.
-
Native communications on mobile devices integrated with the
enterprise’s unified communications platform, eliminating hard-to-use
VoIP apps.
-
Complete control over compliance, recording, security and costs for
all mobile voice, messaging and data.
-
Advanced authentication and security with a foundation for migration
to 5G and Private LTE.
ASC´s neo cloud offers recording, analytics and quality management as a
secure, legally compliant and highly available service.
-
Services for contact centers, financial institutions, and public
safety organizations.
-
Always up to date, fail safe, flexible and scalable.
-
Reports and dashboards provide valuable insights into enterprise
communications.
About Tango Networks
Tango Networks empowers enterprises to maximize the productivity of
their distributed workforces with the industry’s first truly
enterprise-class mobile communications services. The
Tango Networks Mobile-X service gives enterprises their own private
mobile networks that cut communications costs, simplify security and
compliance, and streamline communications for all staff worldwide.
Solutions include rich Unified
Communications on any mobile phone; mobile
voice and text recording for compliance; enterprise
text messaging from business numbers; and automatic business
application integration of mobile communications. Visit www.Tango-Networks.com,
or @TangoNetworks, or
on LinkedIn.
About ASC
ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of
omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our
target groups are all companies that record their communication,
especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety
organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate
multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as
on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in Great
Britain, France, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico,
Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC
is one of the global players of the industry.
