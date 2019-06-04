Tango Networks : and ASC Team to Bring Compliant Mobile Communications to Enterprises

Tango Networks and ASC are partnering to bring enhanced compliant mobile communications recording solutions to enterprises.

The joint solution leverages the strengths of both Tango Networks’ new Mobile-X service and ASC’s recording capabilities to enable partners to offer compliance solutions to their enterprise customers that capture, record, archive and analyze mobile communications.

Tango Networks recently unveiled Mobile-X, the industry’s first communications service that creates a private mobile network for voice, messaging and data exclusively controlled by an enterprise for its workforce.

ASC offers recording, analytics, and quality management on premises and as-a-service from the cloud for contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. The neo cloud is ASC’s approach to a flexible provisioning model that allows service providers and system integrators to add features to their portfolio and expand their business as they grow.

The mobile communications compliance solution supports users’ communications on any device, over any network and in any location. As a result, mobile communications for an enterprises’ worldwide workforce will be kept in compliance with regulatory requirements, such as MiFID II in Europe and the Dodd-Frank Act in the US.

“Today’s enterprise users are mobile and distributed, and their mobile communications must be in compliance with regulatory recording requirements,” said Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC. “The Tango Networks Mobile-X service offers a groundbreaking solution for managing the mobile communications of an enterprise’s workforce. Our partnership ensures that capturing, recording and analyzing these mobile communications is simple and efficient.”

“Recording and analytics are essential for today’s enterprises looking to enforce archiving rules and maximize the quality of customer communications,” said Douglas Bartek, CEO of Tango Networks. “Our partnership will enable an enterprise to extend ASC’s powerful communications archiving and analysis solutions to the devices used by the mobile, distributed workforce.”

Mobile-X creates a Global Private Mobile Network (GPMN) enabling IT managers to directly control mobile voice, messaging and data services like never before. It features:

One consistent mobile subscription for the enterprises’ employees worldwide.

Native communications on mobile devices integrated with the enterprise’s unified communications platform, eliminating hard-to-use VoIP apps.

Complete control over compliance, recording, security and costs for all mobile voice, messaging and data.

Advanced authentication and security with a foundation for migration to 5G and Private LTE.

ASC´s neo cloud offers recording, analytics and quality management as a secure, legally compliant and highly available service.

Services for contact centers, financial institutions, and public safety organizations.

Always up to date, fail safe, flexible and scalable.

Reports and dashboards provide valuable insights into enterprise communications.

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks empowers enterprises to maximize the productivity of their distributed workforces with the industry’s first truly enterprise-class mobile communications services. The Tango Networks Mobile-X service gives enterprises their own private mobile networks that cut communications costs, simplify security and compliance, and streamline communications for all staff worldwide. Solutions include rich Unified Communications on any mobile phone; mobile voice and text recording for compliance; enterprise text messaging from business numbers; and automatic business application integration of mobile communications. Visit www.Tango-Networks.com, or @TangoNetworks, or on LinkedIn.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in Great Britain, France, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

