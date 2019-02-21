Tangoe : Examines Key Tech Trends at Mobile World Congress 2019

Executives at Tangoe,
the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS)
leader, will share insights into the key themes at the 19th
Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-29. Tangoe
sees sharp interest in 5G cellular, advanced technologies, cybersecurity
and managing cloud expenses from its global clients.
Tangoe, the top provider of telecom and mobility solutions, works with
the leading brands to optimize their technology spending and help their
organizations work more efficiently. Tangoe’s recent acquisition of MOBI
combined the industry’s TEM and MMS leaders to create a global
technology management powerhouse, which manages more than $40 billion in
annual technology spend and 10 million connected devices—nearly five
times more than Tangoe’s nearest competitor.
Tangoe’s perspective on key issues on the MWC 2019 agenda include:
-
Widespread use of 5G transmission will
grow in the next year, as more organizations take advantage of its
increased data transfer speed, reduced latency and faster reaction
times across millions of devices used in the mobile workforce.
-
More organizations will adopt advanced
technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic
Process Automation (RPA), although adoption may be slowed by lack of a
common programming language and a shortage of AI developer skillsets.
-
As sensor and smartphone technology become more advanced, devices will
eventually introduce scan-less cybersecurity
features. Expect biometrics to advance beyond traditional measures to
enable access based on other unique traits, like a user’s tone of
voice, movement style or typing patterns.
-
As cloud adoption expands, companies are
seeing their IT expenses increase. Companies continue to transition
from fixed to cloud-based expenses, which are more difficult to track.
As organizations drown in cloud license complexity, they will look
more to managed services that can control costs.
“Tangoe’s clients see 5G, advanced technologies, security and the cloud
impacting all areas of their business, and they want to know how these
technologies will be used to help their organizations work smarter,”
said Chris Koeneman, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Tangoe. “This is
the first year the combined team from Tangoe and MOBI will be at MWC,
and we are excited to share our expertise in telecom and mobility
solutions with customers, prospects, partners and industry influencers.
Our team will also be sharing how Tangoe is transforming the industry to
helps its customers improve productivity and their bottom lines.”
MWC, the premier annual event of the Global System for Mobile
Communications Association (GSMA), annually draws the largest
international group of telecom and mobility executives to discuss
industry developments and issues. More than 107,000 industry
representatives attended MWC 2018, 55 percent holding senior level
positions.
