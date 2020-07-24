Tankerska Next Generation dd : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session

Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session
We hereby announce that the session of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation will be held on July 29th, 2020 in order to consider the unaudited financial statements for the second quarter and the first six months of 2020.
Disclaimer
