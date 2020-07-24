Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tankerska Next Generation dd : Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:26am EDT
Announcement of the Management and the Supervisory Board session

We hereby announce that the session of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation will be held on July 29th, 2020 in order to consider the unaudited financial statements for the second quarter and the first six months of 2020.

Back

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:56aFIRST TRACTOR : Announcement on estimated increase in results for the half year of 2020
PU
09:56aTRIVAGO N : COVID-19 Database of Worldwide Travel Guidelines Now Available To All trivago Travelers
PU
09:56aBLACK & VEATCH : CEO Commits Global EPC Company to Quest for Greater Disabilities-Related Inclusiveness
BU
09:55aPAYPOINT : Result of AGM
AQ
09:55aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:52aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Gets CHMP Positive Opinion for Expanded Use of Imbruvica in Combination with Rituximab
DJ
09:51aENTERGY : Texas Prepared for Tropical Storm Hanna
PU
09:51aThe Central Bank clarifies its Repurchase Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank, New York
PU
09:51aDuring five days of negotiations we secured EUR 3 billion for Hungary
PU
09:51aMSG : Announces new original programming for the return of hockey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
4PEARSON PLC : London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
5FLSMIDTH & CO : Preliminary key figures for Q2 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group