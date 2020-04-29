Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tankerska Next Generation dd : Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:28pm EDT
Management and Supervisory Board meeting held

The meeting of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Tankerska Next Generation was held on April 29th, 2020.

Supervisory Board considered and adopted the Financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2019 together with Independent auditor's report, and the Annual Company status report.

Financial statements were audited by Deloitte Ltd., and the auditor stated that the financial statements present in all material respects a fair financial position of TNG, as of December 31st, 2019, financial performance, changes in equity, and cash flows for the year 2019, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

The Management Board proposed, and the Supervisory Board adopted a decision about the proposal regarding 2019's profit distribution which will be proposed to the General Assembly.

Net profit of Tankerska Next Generation for the year ending with December 31st, 2019 is HRK 23,340,242.00.

The proposal to the General Assembly is that no part of net profit in the amount of HRK 23,340,242.00 shall be paid out as dividend to shareholders.

A part of net profit in the amount of HRK 1,167,012.10 shall be allocated to mandatory reserves, and a part of the net profit in the amount of HRK 22,173,229.90 shall be allocated to retained earnings.

Furthermore, on the aforementioned session the Supervisory board considered and adopted the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter of 2020.

Back

Disclaimer

Tankerska Next Generation dd published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pBig insurers face fresh coronavirus claim threat from UK hospitality sector
RE
12:48pLittle Caesars® Customers Donate Over 125,000 Pizzas -- And Counting -- As Part Of Brand's "Pie It Forward" Initiative
PR
12:48pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
12:46pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:45pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating basic training graduates in times of social distancing
AQ
12:45pPJSC POLYUS : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update
EQ
12:44pNORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Announces Cash Dividend and Holds Twenty-Fifth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PR
12:44pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:44pCOVID-19 INSIGHTS : Quantzig's Latest Success Story Illustrates How Spend Analytics Solutions Helped a Tech Firm to Achieve 11% Average Savings
BU
12:43pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group