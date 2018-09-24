Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tantalus Rare Earths AG: Information about the annual general meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 12:29pm CEST

In connection with the annual general meeting (AGM) of Tantalus Rare Earths AG (ISIN DE000A1MMFF4) the following schedule applies for processing in CASCADE-RS:

ISIN/securities class description

DE000A1MMFF4
Tantalus Rare Earths AG registered shares

Date AGM

24 October 2018

Last re-registration day/
technical record date

17 October 2018

Registration closing day

17 October 2018

Fourth allocation run

Unlimited
Transmission stop
(for re-registrations and initial registrations)

No;
Re-registrations submitted from 18 October 2018 to 24 October 2018 inclusive will be completed in the share register with effective date after the AGM on 24 October.

ALU stop From 18 October 2018 to 24 October 2018 inclusive

Position transfers without relevance for the registered holdings

Instructions until 17 October 2018 inclusive inclusive with indication of value date 19 October 2018;

Instructions with all value data possible from 18 October 2018

In the interests of the shareholders of the company, compliance is required with the statutory obligation of banks to re-register/register the positions in the name of the shareholders pursuant to §67, 4 (1) Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

If the registration does not take place, there will be discrepancies in the share register. Therefore, re-registrations must be entered as soon as possible after a purchase transaction has been settled. In addition to registrations in the names of shareholders, it is also possible to register shares in the name of a depository bank acting as nominee.

Information on instructions in CASCADE-RS

For the participation of shareholders in the AGM and the associated exercise of voting rights, the shareholding shown in the share register of the company on the last re-registration date/technical record date is decisive.

Re-registrations for shareholders who wish to participate or be represented at the AGM, must be entered in CASCADE-RS on the last re-registration date/technical record date (status 'K' - checked) as follows:

  • Transfer times for instructions that are planned for processing in the third allocation run:

    Until 16:30 Data upload via the Investors Portal
    Until 16:45 SWIFT, File Transfer
    Until 17:00 Online via CASCADE-RS in status 'K'

  • Transfer times for instructions that are planned for processing in the fourth allocation run:

    Until 18:20 Data upload via the Investors Portal
    Until 18:30 SWIFT, File Transfer
    Until 18:45 Online via CASCADE-RS in status 'K'

Considering the processing timeframe at the register companies on the last re-registration date/technical record date, it is recommended to keep the number of instructions that are transferred in the fourth allocation as low as possible.

Fourth allocation run for an unlimited period of time

Allocations for Tantalus Rare Earths AG shares are conducted on business days at 10:15, 13:15, 17:00 and until further notice also at 21:00.

The information and instructions in Announcement RS18133 apply.

Delivery remains unaffected

Clearstream Banking1 will not block holdings at any time.
After confirmation of the re-registration by the share register, securities of the registered holdings are managed in CASCADE-RS in registered positions. The entering and processing of instructions for position transfers both from the allocated positions following successful allocation processing as well as from registered positions into the deliverable unregistered positions in order to fulfill delivery obligations is possible, without restrictions and at any time during the planned processing cycles if there are sufficient holdings. Schedules to be observed when instructing position transfers before the AGM are described in the above table.

Contact data of registrar

The share register is managed by ADEUS Aktienregister-Service-GmbH.
Persons responsible there can be contacted via the following options:

Email: hv@adeus.de
Telephone: +49 (0)69 256270-57

------------------------------------------

1. This Announcement is published by Clearstream Banking AG (CBF), registered office at Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 Eschborn, Germany, registered with the Commercial Register of the District Court in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under number HRB 7500.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54pEU regulators to decide by October 26 on Sony's $2.3 billion bid for EMI
RE
12:54pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : Bluetongue virus detected and dealt with in two imported cattle
PU
12:53pHUT 8 MINING : Adds 16 Bitcoin Mining BlockBoxes to Medicine Hat Facility
AQ
12:51pVolvo halts Iran truck assembly due to U.S. sanctions
RE
12:49pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Baking for success in Belarus
PU
12:46pFrance's 2019 budget to ease tax burden on households, firms
RE
12:44pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Positive Drill Results at M1
PU
12:44pS&D OF PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE OF SOCIALI : The new Mexican law allowing collective bargaining paves the way for a trade agreement, say S&Ds
PU
12:41pEU sends second warning to UK over customs duty shortfall
RE
12:34pGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : GNSS User Technology Report 2018 available for download now!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
3OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
4APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
5DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.