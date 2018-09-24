Tantalus Rare Earths AG: Information about the annual general meeting

In connection with the annual general meeting (AGM) of Tantalus Rare Earths AG (ISIN DE000A1MMFF4) the following schedule applies for processing in CASCADE-RS:

ISIN/securities class description DE000A1MMFF4

Tantalus Rare Earths AG registered shares Date AGM 24 October 2018 Last re-registration day/

technical record date 17 October 2018 Registration closing day 17 October 2018 Fourth allocation run Unlimited Transmission stop

(for re-registrations and initial registrations) No;

Re-registrations submitted from 18 October 2018 to 24 October 2018 inclusive will be completed in the share register with effective date after the AGM on 24 October. ALU stop From 18 October 2018 to 24 October 2018 inclusive Position transfers without relevance for the registered holdings Instructions until 17 October 2018 inclusive inclusive with indication of value date 19 October 2018; Instructions with all value data possible from 18 October 2018

In the interests of the shareholders of the company, compliance is required with the statutory obligation of banks to re-register/register the positions in the name of the shareholders pursuant to §67, 4 (1) Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

If the registration does not take place, there will be discrepancies in the share register. Therefore, re-registrations must be entered as soon as possible after a purchase transaction has been settled. In addition to registrations in the names of shareholders, it is also possible to register shares in the name of a depository bank acting as nominee.

Information on instructions in CASCADE-RS

For the participation of shareholders in the AGM and the associated exercise of voting rights, the shareholding shown in the share register of the company on the last re-registration date/technical record date is decisive.

Re-registrations for shareholders who wish to participate or be represented at the AGM, must be entered in CASCADE-RS on the last re-registration date/technical record date (status 'K' - checked) as follows:

Transfer times for instructions that are planned for processing in the third allocation run: Until 16:30 Data upload via the Investors Portal

Until 16:45 SWIFT, File Transfer

Until 17:00 Online via CASCADE-RS in status 'K'

Transfer times for instructions that are planned for processing in the fourth allocation run: Until 18:20 Data upload via the Investors Portal

Until 18:30 SWIFT, File Transfer

Until 18:45 Online via CASCADE-RS in status 'K'

Considering the processing timeframe at the register companies on the last re-registration date/technical record date, it is recommended to keep the number of instructions that are transferred in the fourth allocation as low as possible.

Fourth allocation run for an unlimited period of time

Allocations for Tantalus Rare Earths AG shares are conducted on business days at 10:15, 13:15, 17:00 and until further notice also at 21:00.

The information and instructions in Announcement RS18133 apply.

Delivery remains unaffected

Clearstream Banking1 will not block holdings at any time.

After confirmation of the re-registration by the share register, securities of the registered holdings are managed in CASCADE-RS in registered positions. The entering and processing of instructions for position transfers both from the allocated positions following successful allocation processing as well as from registered positions into the deliverable unregistered positions in order to fulfill delivery obligations is possible, without restrictions and at any time during the planned processing cycles if there are sufficient holdings. Schedules to be observed when instructing position transfers before the AGM are described in the above table.

Contact data of registrar

The share register is managed by ADEUS Aktienregister-Service-GmbH.

Persons responsible there can be contacted via the following options:

Email: hv@adeus.de

Telephone: +49 (0)69 256270-57

