Tantech : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

FORM6-K
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD - TANH
Filed: July 29, 2019 (period: July 29, 2019)
Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July 2019
Commission File Number: 001-36885
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
Tantech Holdings Ltd.
No. 10 Chen Shan Road, Shuige Industrial Zone
Lishui City, Zhejiang Province 323600
+86-578-226-2305
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-Fx Form 40-F¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨
|
|
Explanatory Note:
Tantech Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") is filing this Report on Form 6-K to provide final results for the votes for its 2019 annual shareholder meeting. At the 2019 annual shareholder meeting of the Company held on July 27, 2019, a quorum was present and two proposals were submitted to and approved by the shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2019. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.
1. Shareholders elected the following five directors to the Company's Board of Directors to hold office for a one-year term expiring at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 or until their successors are elected and qualified. The votes for each of the nominees were as follows:
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstained
|
Zhengyu Wang
|
16,370,943
|
|
1,430
|
|
-
|
|
Yefang Zhang
|
16,370,943
|
1,430
|
-
|
|
Wencai Pan
|
16,150,312
|
222,061
|
-
|
|
Hongdao Qian
|
16,150,312
|
222,061
|
-
|
|
Shudong Wang
|
16,150,312
|
222,061
|
-
|
2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Prager Metis CPAs, LLC as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstained
|
21,379,790
|
|
730
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
By: /s/ Zhengyu Wang
Name: Zhengyu Wang
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Dated: July 29, 2019
|
|
