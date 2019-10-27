Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau
0
10/27/2019 | 09:08am EDT
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania's economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, up from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago, buoyed by growth in construction, mining and communications sectors, official data showed on Sunday.
In the first quarter of 2019, the East African nation's GDP grew by 6.6 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Maggie Fick)