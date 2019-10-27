Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 09:08am EDT
A general picture shows the skyline of Tanzania's port cty of Dar es Salaam

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania's economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, up from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago, buoyed by growth in construction, mining and communications sectors, official data showed on Sunday.

In the first quarter of 2019, the East African nation's GDP grew by 6.6 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Maggie Fick)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54aArgentines Voting Today Are Expected to Favor Opposition Peronist for President
DJ
09:42aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China calls on Japan to consolidate political foundation for better ties
PU
09:08aTanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau
RE
09:02aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
06:12aSHIS : Strategic cooperation framework agreement in respect of investment in blockchain industry
PU
05:45aAs Stocks Hover Near Highs, Past Pullbacks Worry Investors
DJ
05:39aChina studying blockchain application for forex -regulator
RE
05:11aChina's Industrial Profits Drop More in September on Weak Demand
DJ
04:47aSEMI SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS INTER : More Blog Posts
PU
01:15aGoldFund.io Announces the Launch of their CryptoCurrency/Gold Exchange and Gold Vending Machine
AW
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jewell..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT: 'appreciate' winning JEDI contract - statement
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency
4BMW AG : Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper
5AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : and TLG Immobilien AG agree on essential non-binding terms for potential merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group