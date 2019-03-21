Tanzania Selects HID Global's Solutions for Electronic Visa and Residence Permit Services in e-Immigration Program

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity
solutions, today announced that the government of Tanzania has selected HID’s
citizen ID solutions to add e-Visa and e-Permit capabilities
to its e-Passport, which HID helped deploy last year as part of
the Tanzania e-Immigration program. The new web-based visa and
residence permit services allow visitors and residents to apply for and
receive validated credentials for traveling or living in the country.
“This is an important milestone as we continue to work with HID Global
to enhance and broaden the capabilities of our e-Immigration ecosystem,”
said Dr Anna Peter Makakala, Tanzania’s Commissioner General of
Immigration. “We plan to continue expanding this solution to our
country’s border crossings and across the broader global community as we
become a showcase for efficient, comprehensive and integrated
e-Immigration solutions.”
“We are pleased to be entering this second deployment phase with the
government of Tanzania, building on the success of the country’s
e-Passport roll-out last year,” said Rob Haslam, Vice President of
Sales, Citizen ID business with HID Global. “Immigration officers in
Tanzania now have a convenient and efficient toolset for completing
their vital mission of vetting and granting electronic visa and
residence permit credentials to applicants.”
Since early 2018, HID Global has been Tanzania’s primary supplier of an
end-to-end solution for issuing e-Passports with advanced physical and
electronic security features, automated verification capabilities and a
tamper-proof contactless chip embedded in a polycarbonate datapage. The
country now has a single citizen identification system that spans the
entire identity journey from data capture to issuance and can be used to
support e-Passports, e-Visas, e-Permits and other physical electronic
documents.
HID’s solutions can be found in sixty percent of all government-issued
electronic identity projects around the world. As a solutions provider,
HID is delivering complete, end-to-end system solutions that meet
governmental requirements for national ID, e-Passport, foreign resident
ID, driver license, vehicle registration and other programs.
