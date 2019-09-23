Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tanzania fines five banks for lax anti-money laundering controls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:36am EDT

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania's central bank said on Monday it had fined five commercial banks over $800,000 for breaching anti-money laundering rules, the latest in a series of moves aimed at tightening regulation in the financial services sector.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) said in a statement the fines were imposed "for failure to conduct proper customer due diligence and file suspicious transaction reports to the (state-run) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)."

I&M Bank was slapped with the biggest fine at 655 million Tanzanian shillings ($284,782.61), followed by Equity Bank (580 million shillings), UBL Bank (325 million shillings), Habib African Bank (175 million shillings) and African Banking Corporation (145 million shillings).

The banks were not immediately available for comment.

The regulator gave three months to the sanctioned banks to implement various anti-money laundering measures, which include taking disciplinary action against all staff members "who were involved in opening implicated deposit accounts contrary to KYC (know your customer) requirements".

Tanzania has tightened regulatory oversight over commercial banks and other financial institutions over the past few years.

The central bank last month gave all banks and financial institutions in Tanzania 90 days to establish primary data centres in the East African nation, saying it will impose hefty fines on lenders that fail to comply.

The country's financial services sector, which is dominated by lenders like CRDB Bank and NMB Bank, has been hit by a spike in bad loans, which have stifled the growth of credit to the private sector.

In December, the International Monetary Fund said nearly half of Tanzania's 45 banks were vulnerable to adverse shocks and risked insolvency in the event of a global financial crisis.

Tanzania's central bank has revoked the licenses of at least nine banks since 2017, saying the move was aimed at safeguarding the stability of the sector.

The closure of the banks came after President John Magufuli ordered the central bank to take action against failing financial institutions.

(Editing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Factories which re-open must pay increased bonuses immediately
PU
03:52aWANTED : Graduate engineers - 23 September 2019 New
PU
03:51aThai August factory output seen falling 3.6% year on year
RE
03:47aEuro skids as German economic gloom deepens
RE
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industry Turnover Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data
PU
03:36aTanzania fines five banks for lax anti-money laundering controls
RE
03:33aIndonesian parliament body approves government's $180 billion budget for 2020
RE
03:30aFRENCH BUSINESS GROWTH SLOWS UNEXPECTEDLY IN SEPTEMBER : Pmi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5EASYJET : Travel operator TUI, airlines shares seen boosted by Thomas Cook collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group