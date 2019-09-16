Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tanzania plans to extend its gas pipeline network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:07am EDT

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania said on Monday it planned to construct a 30-km pipeline to extend the country's natural gas supply network from the capital Dar es Salaam to the nearby town of Bagamoyo to provide cheaper energy for factories and households there.

The country has been eager to expand supplies of natural gas to more towns to allow factories in particular to replace more costly sources of energy such as coal and imported diesel.

Evaline Rweikiza, an official at state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) who is in charge of the expansion project, told Reuters a tender to select a developer will be announced by early October at the latest.

"We are targeting all households, institutions and factories along the pipeline to Bagamoyo. The pipeline will be completed early in the 2020/21 financial year," she said

Bagamoyo, in eastern Tanzania, is a fast-growing town and home to a range of large and medium-sized factories producing various products including steel and beverages.

Tanzania is currently pushing to increase the uptake of natural gas as a cheaper source of energy to help fuel President John Magufuli's industrialisation drive.

Currently more than half of the electricity generated in the country is produced from natural gas.

In May this year, Tanzania's energy ministry said the country's natural gas consumption had increased by 84% to 59.2 billion cubic feet (bcft) in 2018 from three years earlier.

Tanzania boasts estimated recoverable gas reserves of over 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf), mostly in southern offshore fields.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; editing by Elias Biryabarema and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aTanzania plans to extend its gas pipeline network
RE
10:07aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Traders at Major U.S. Bank with Manipulating the Precious Metals Futures Markets
PU
10:07aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Iceland's slowdown underlines the need to fix structural issues
PU
10:06aIndonesia finance minister defends plan to raise cigarette prices
RE
10:06aWall Street slides after Saudi attacks; energy stocks surge
RE
10:05aEnergy rally helps TSX hover at record levels
RE
10:02aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Registration opens for public hearing in “US — Countervailing Measures on Softwood Lumber from Canada”
PU
09:56aU.S. CONSIDERS MORE INTEL SHARING WITH SAUDI ARABIA AFTER ATTACK : sources
RE
09:54aBitPay Launches Support for Ethereum
GL
09:53aSAUDI OFFICIALS CONSIDERING DELAYING IPO AFTER DRONE ATTACK : Wsj
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : NO DEAL: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group