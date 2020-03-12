Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tanzania to raise spending 5% in 2020/21, finance minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:17am EDT

Tanzania plans to increase government spending by 5.3% in the fiscal year starting in July to 34.88 trillion shillings ($15.19 billion) to fund requirements for a general election due in October, the finance minister said.

Foreign investment in the East African nation has fallen following interventions in business by the government of President John Magufuli, who was elected in 2015.

But his government has managed to secure billions of dollars for the construction of a new rail line, revival of the national airline and the construction of a hydro-power plant.

The new budget proposals aim to pay for "major strategic projects," extra spending related to the election and the repayment of government debt, Finance Minister Philip Mpango told lawmakers late on Wednesday.

The World Bank estimates that East Africa's third-largest economy will grow 5.8% in 2020 compared with an estimated 5.6% last year, before rising to 6.1% in 2021.

 

($1 = 2,297.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen, Editing by Giulia Paravicini and Timothy Heritage)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aECB ramps up stimulus in virus fight but stops short of rate cut
RE
10:25aTrump's coronavirus payroll tax cut would punch hole in Social Security, Medicare budgets
RE
10:22aWSJ SURVEY : Coronavirus to Trigger U.S. Economic Contraction in Second Quarter -- Update
DJ
10:21aSouth Africa's Sasol set for worst week yet as oil crash speeds investor flight
RE
10:18aECB signals growth slowdown as Lagarde doesn't rule out recession
RE
10:17aTanzania to raise spending 5% in 2020/21, finance minister says
RE
10:16aECB ramps up stimulus in virus fight but stops short of rate cut
RE
10:15aWSJ SURVEY : Coronavirus to Trigger U.S. Economic Contraction in Second Quarter
DJ
10:14aEXCLUSIVE : Lebanese crisis plan ready in weeks, will meet IMF recommendations: minister
RE
10:14aOil falls 6% after Trump surprises with travel ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group