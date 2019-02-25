Taoglas : Launches 5G NR Beam-steering Gateway Antennas

New Taoglas 5G NR KSF.410 complements the Taoglas Shift Sub-6GHz antenna to provide an integrated antenna solution for 5G fixed wireless access gateways

Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT antenna and RF solutions, today announced the launch of the Taoglas 5G NR KSF.410, a new 5G millimeter wave beam-steering antenna targeting frequency bands 27.5 GHz to 28.35 GHz. The KSF.410, the industry’s first antenna utilizing beam-steering chipsets from Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), is being showcased this week at Taoglas’ stands at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, and Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany.

Mobile network operators worldwide have begun buildout of 5G networks to keep pace with demand for high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for both enterprise and consumer use cases, ranging from smart transportation and connected car to smart homes, electric vehicle charging and mobile payment systems. Taoglas’ beam-steering technology changes the economics of next-generation wireless networks by extending coverage and increasing throughput exponentially, while requiring less equipment.

Taoglas’ beam-steering technology found in the KSF.410 array and chipset combination is configured to work with an algorithm to provide dynamic beam control. This new antenna array means the solution has extremely robust amplitude and phase control with very fine beam tuning. This can help to increase the link quality and deliver the best signal propagation and reception to power the next generation of use cases that demand extreme data speeds and capacity as well as higher reliability and lower latency. The KSF.410 utilizes a new beam-steering chipset technology from Analog Devices.

“Beam-steering is critical to 5G, allowing operators to extend coverage of 5G networks and achieve higher throughput without additional infrastructure investment,” said Ronan Quinlan, co-CEO and co-founder of Taoglas. “Taoglas was early to market with beam-steering technology in our groundbreaking Taoglas Shift™ antenna for Sub-6GHz applications, and now we have beam-steering at NR mmWave with the KSF.410. The availability of production-quality beam-steering chipsets from a company like Analog Devices at production prices is a testament to just how quickly the 5G market is maturing. Now customers developing fixed wireless access gateways for 5G networks can integrate our Shift Sub-6GHz and the KSF.410 NR mmWave antennas quickly into their products to be first to market. Our engineering teams will work with the device manufacturer to get the product integrated, optimized and tested quickly.”

Additional capabilities of the KSF.410 include:

Wide azimuth coverage; +/-60 degrees beam scan

Peak Gain: 17dBi

16-element array with full amplitude and phase control at each element

Compact package at 105x35x1mm

For more information about the Taoglas 5G NR antenna range, visit the Taoglas website. The antennas are also being showcased at Taoglas’ stand February 25-28 at Mobile World Congress 2019 (Hall 7, #7G11) in Barcelona, Spain, and February 26-28 at Embedded World (Hall 3, Stand 3-336) in Nuremberg, Germany.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world’s leading provider of antenna and RF solutions, delivering high-quality, high-performance RF antenna, filter and cable solutions to innovative wireless and IoT companies around the world. With nine world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, China and the US, in-house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps its customers quickly and easily find the best solution for their unique device hardware challenges. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy and engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from LTE, Wi-Fi, GNSS, DSRC, NFC, LORA/LPWA, NB-IoT / CAT-M and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in IoT, automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

