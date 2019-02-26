Taoglas : Launches New iDAS Antennas to Boost Indoor Connectivity

Taoglas,
a leading provider of IoT and automotive antenna and RF solutions, today
announced the launch of the Taoglas
iDAS antennas with superior PIM ratings, two new MIMO LTE antennas
designed for use in indoor distribution antenna systems (iDAS) to
address in-building coverage issues and increasing demand for constant
connectivity for indoor locations such as office buildings, stadiums,
conference centers, shopping malls, hotels and other areas where
high-performance indoor connectivity is required. The iDAS antennas are
being showcased this week at Taoglas’ stand (Hall 7, #7G11) at Mobile
World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Wireless connectivity has become a major consideration for building
owners, as more than 80 percent of wireless data traffic occurs indoors.
In addition, buildings need a reliable network to ensure the support the
growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including smart
building applications such as smart lighting, heating management,
connected security as well as monitoring, pollution and earthquake
warning systems. Reliance on the LTE network to handle this traffic
poses a problem for large buildings, many of which have little or no
cellular coverage.
iDAS networks have emerged as an excellent solution to bring LTE
coverage to areas that traditional base stations cannot reach, providing
broader, more secure connectivity than the building’s Wi-Fi solution can
offer. LPWAN, CAT-M or NB-IoT networks will also benefit from boosting
the cellular network in buildings.
Taoglas’ new iDAS antennas deliver powerful 4G LTE MIMO coverage
worldwide, while also covering the 3G and 2G bands. The antennas are
available in two compact, easy-to-install form factors: A wall-mounted
design (iDAS.W.001)
and a circular ceiling mount design (iDAS.C.001),
both with customizable cable lengths, cable types and connector types
available.
“As demand for more powerful, reliable indoor wireless connectivity
grows through public safety, smart buildings and other IoT applications,
iDAS is rapidly becoming the go-to solution to help building owners meet
this demand,” said Ronan Quinlan, co-CEO, Taoglas. “Taoglas’ new lowest
PIM rated up to -163dBc MIMO iDAS antenna solutions are designed to
reliably deliver the benefits of LTE connectivity indoors, with the
flexibility in design that building owners need. Testing against
competitor solutions shows 3dB improvements with Taoglas.”
4G LTE applications demand high-speed data uplink and downlink.
High-efficiency and high-gain MIMO antennas are necessary to achieve the
signal-to-noise ratio and throughput required to solve these challenges.
Taoglas’ iDAS antennas are also designed for high isolation and low
Passive Inter-Modulation (PIM) between the two MIMO antennas to prevent
self-interference.
For more information about Taoglas’ iDAS antenna range, visit the Taoglas
website. Ordering is available via Taoglas’ Antenna Builder online
ordering platform at https://www.taoglas.com/antenna-builder/.
The antennas are also being showcased at Taoglas’ stand (Hall 7, #7G11)
February 25-28 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
