Taoglas : Launches Taoglas : Response Range of High-Performance Antennas for FirstNet

10/08/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Range Features Industry-First Low-Profile, Adhesive-Mount 11-in-1 MIMO Antenna

Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and automotive antenna and RF solutions, today announced the Taoglas Response line of LTE antennas specifically designed for FirstNet applications, including the GuardianX, the industry’s first 11-in-1 MIMO low-profile, adhesive-mount antenna, as well as the Synergy 9-in-1 MIMO screw-mount antenna, that deliver the best in FirstNet Band 14, LTE, Wi-Fi and satellite connectivity. The antennas are being showcased at Taoglas’ booth (#2821) at the IACP Annual Conference and Exposition October 6-9 in Orlando, Florida.

Adoptions of FirstNet, a dedicated (Band 14) nationwide broadband network for first responders in the U.S., continue to grow, driving demand for next-generation antenna technology to deliver the reliability and coverage needed to enable this crucial connectivity system. Key FirstNet applications include computer-aided dispatch (vehicle location), EMS electronic patient care reporting, vehicle-mounted RMS/citations/scanners, video streaming, and drones deployed by emergency services using FirstNet LTE.

“We've seen in the last six to eight months the rapid deployment of FirstNet in all types of first responder vehicles,” said James Bergner, fleet operations manager at ProLogic ITS, a premier first responder installer. “An excellent performing antenna is critical to the network.”

The Taoglas Response antennas are designed to work with FirstNet-ready routers from Sierra Wireless and Cradlepoint, with more to be announced in the future from FirstNet operator AT&T. The GuardianX 11-in-1 is the first low-profile, adhesive-mount, high-performing antenna to accommodate the Sierra Wireless MG90, with antenna combinations of 6 Wi-Fi, 4 LTE and GNSS.

“FirstNet is the go-to technology in the first response market,” said Ed Denmark, chief of police, town of Harvard, Massachusetts. “The performance of the antennas will be vital for optimum communications.”

Taoglas’ complete line of smaller, compact, highly sophisticated antennas are available in both permanent mount and adhesive mount options in a variety of configurations.

“First responders rely on having access to the best technology and reliable connectivity to do their jobs to serve and protect,” said Tim Dolan, vice president of sales, Taoglas. “Taoglas is pleased to offer the industry’s most comprehensive range of FirstNet antennas. Taoglas Response will help first responders stay connected to their most-critical applications 24x7.”

For more information about Taoglas Response antennas, visit www.Taoglas.com, or visit Taoglas (Booth #2821) at the IACP Annual Conference and Exposition October 6-9 in Orlando, Florida.

About Taoglas

Taoglas provides advanced antenna and RF solutions to the world’s leading wireless and IoT companies. With eight world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, China and the USA, Taoglas works with its customers to provide the best solution for their unique antenna and RF challenges, quickly and easily. In-house manufacturing in Taiwan and USA enable us to deliver the highest quality products. Our team of professionals live and breathe RF solutions, with expertise and experience across different wireless and IoT use cases, from LTE to GNSS, DSRC, and NFC and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven in the huge number of success stories across a variety of applications, including Telematics, Automotive, Metering, Smart Grid, Wearables, Medical Devices, Remote Monitoring, and High-Speed Video Broadcasting. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.


© Business Wire 2018
