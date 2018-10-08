Taoglas : Launches Taoglas : Response Range of High-Performance Antennas for FirstNet

Taoglas,
a leading provider of IoT and automotive antenna and RF solutions, today
announced the Taoglas
Response line of LTE antennas specifically designed for FirstNet
applications, including the GuardianX,
the industry’s first 11-in-1 MIMO low-profile, adhesive-mount antenna,
as well as the Synergy
9-in-1 MIMO screw-mount antenna, that deliver the best in FirstNet Band
14, LTE, Wi-Fi and satellite connectivity. The antennas are being
showcased at Taoglas’ booth (#2821) at the IACP Annual Conference and
Exposition October 6-9 in Orlando, Florida.
Adoptions of FirstNet, a dedicated (Band 14) nationwide broadband
network for first responders in the U.S., continue to grow, driving
demand for next-generation antenna technology to deliver the reliability
and coverage needed to enable this crucial connectivity system. Key
FirstNet applications include computer-aided dispatch (vehicle
location), EMS electronic patient care reporting, vehicle-mounted
RMS/citations/scanners, video streaming, and drones deployed by
emergency services using FirstNet LTE.
“We've seen in the last six to eight months the rapid deployment
of FirstNet in all types of first responder vehicles,” said James
Bergner, fleet operations manager at ProLogic ITS, a premier first
responder installer. “An excellent performing antenna is critical to the
network.”
The Taoglas Response antennas are designed to work with FirstNet-ready
routers from Sierra Wireless and Cradlepoint, with more to be
announced in the future from FirstNet operator AT&T. The GuardianX
11-in-1 is the first low-profile, adhesive-mount, high-performing
antenna to accommodate the Sierra Wireless MG90, with antenna
combinations of 6 Wi-Fi, 4 LTE and GNSS.
“FirstNet is the go-to technology in the first response market,” said Ed
Denmark, chief of police, town of Harvard, Massachusetts. “The
performance of the antennas will be vital for optimum communications.”
Taoglas’ complete
line of smaller, compact, highly sophisticated antennas are
available in both permanent mount and adhesive mount options in a
variety of configurations.
“First responders rely on having access to the best technology and
reliable connectivity to do their jobs to serve and protect,” said Tim
Dolan, vice president of sales, Taoglas. “Taoglas is pleased to offer
the industry’s most comprehensive range of FirstNet antennas. Taoglas
Response will help first responders stay connected to their
most-critical applications 24x7.”
For more information about Taoglas Response antennas, visit www.Taoglas.com,
or visit Taoglas (Booth #2821) at the IACP Annual Conference and
Exposition October 6-9 in Orlando, Florida.
About Taoglas
Taoglas provides advanced antenna and RF solutions to the world’s
leading wireless and IoT companies. With eight world-class design,
support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, China and the USA,
Taoglas works with its customers to provide the best solution for their
unique antenna and RF challenges, quickly and easily. In-house
manufacturing in Taiwan and USA enable us to deliver the highest quality
products. Our team of professionals live and breathe RF solutions, with
expertise and experience across different wireless and IoT use cases,
from LTE to GNSS, DSRC, and NFC and beyond to 5G. This expertise is
proven in the huge number of success stories across a variety of
applications, including Telematics, Automotive, Metering, Smart Grid,
Wearables, Medical Devices, Remote Monitoring, and High-Speed
Video Broadcasting. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.
