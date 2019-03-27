Tap Native : Releases "Traffic Exchange" for Health & Medical Publishers

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Native, the Web's leading health focused native ad platform and traffic exchange, has announced the exit of its beta status and the official launch of its health only traffic exchange designed for health, wellness and medical publishers. The first of its kind native platform and health traffic exchange drives web traffic to participating health publishers by engaging users on related content and by keeping traffic flowing within the closed-circuit health & medical channel.

"Our health only traffic exchange is officially out of beta and Tap Native's widgets can now be found across hundreds of leading health and medical sites," said Rafael Cosentino, VP Business Development for Tap Native. "Our publishers include general consumer health sites, forums, associations, medical societies, non-profits, condition specific patient portals, diet and fitness sites, pharmacies, lab sites and more."

Health publishers participating in the traffic exchange utilize Tap Native widgets which feature editorial content and advertising or editorial content only. All content and advertising is grouped into content for consumers or healthcare professionals. Consumer content is grouped into therapeutic categories and professional content into medical specialties.

"Both our publishers and advertisers' content is categorized by our semantics engine and can run together contextually," said Cosentino. "An article about female contraception would be categorized as women's health, sexual health, pregnancy & childbirth and birth control & contraception. Specific sites and related articles within the Tap Native network matching those tags would then feature the content. Our taxonomy allows audiences to discover related articles while being introduced to new publishers, generating page views and allowing them to cross promote their core services like registration, newsletters, symptom checkers and health calculators. Publishers participating in the Tap Native Health Only Traffic Exchange are also eligible to buy additional cost-per-click (CPC) based paid discovery advertising at significantly reduced rates. We allocate a portion of our inventory to genuine editorial content to keep the marketplace contextually relevant with healthy choices. Consumer health and wellness sites are by far the largest piece of our network but publishers of clinical or practice management content for healthcare professionals are also finding the exchange particularly useful in driving new audiences as our algorithm quickly optimizes each placement to generate the most value which in turn drives more traffic for partners."

About Tap Native

Tap Native is the Web's leading health, wellness and medical native ad platform. Tap Native connects premium healthcare advertisers with an affluent audience at the very moment they're consuming health information. Tap Native utilizes a new generation technology stack which relies on a medical taxonomy and dynamic algorithms to connect content, brand and performance advertisers to audiences based on site content, historic data and user behavior, while optimizing toward ROI goals for advertisers. With 100% fill rates, Tap Native has created a top tier monetization product for publishers of health information making ads on health-related pages vastly more relevant for consumers and healthcare professionals and far more valuable to the bottom line. More at www.TapNative.com

PR Contact

Michele Jonsson

pr@tapnative.com

SOURCE Tap Native