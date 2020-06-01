TapestryHealth : is the new name of Tapestry Telehealth

STRATFORD, Conn., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "You cannot meet the needs of the skilled nursing industry today if you are a traditional telemedicine provider," said Dr. David Chess, founder and CEO of TapestryHealth. "And I should know," he added. "I founded the telemedicine business in nursing homes. But today those facilities are being asked to provide much more advanced care and that can't be done with stop-gap measures like traditional telemedicine."

With that statement, Dr. Chess defined the critical difference that has attracted interest, investment and new business to TapestryHealth, formerly known as Tapestry Telehealth. Since completing its successful Series A financing in February, and attracting new board members including Mark Hirschhorn, former CFO and COO of Teladoc Health a global telemedicine company with revenue over $400MM, TapestryHealth has seen impressive growth.

"We've done over 40,000 face-to-face bedside evaluations and treatments and we are adding significantly to that number every month. Basically, we've created a whole new service category in the skilled nursing industry," said Mordy Eisenberg, co-founder and COO of TapestryHealth. "And SNFs across the country are responding enthusiastically. We're offering primary and urgent care, 24/7 coverage, multiple medical specialties, remote or on-site location of clinicians and one button technology on our proprietary platform. No one else is bringing so much or having such an impact on how care is delivered in SNFs anywhere in the world. And we're doing it in a way that is helping our clients boost their CMS ratings, Quality Measures, census and reimbursement. This isn't a cost center to our clients, it's a profit center."

Abinav Sankar, Partner at Sopris Capital which led Tapestry's successful fundraising effort, added, "TapestryHealth is unlike anyone else operating in this space today and this change reflects how broad their product offering has become. TapestryHealth is scaling up delivery of customized solutions to SNFs all across the country, getting vitally needed medical care to the people who need it most, especially in today's environment."

