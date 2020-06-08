Tapinator Launches "SPEED: Heads-Up Solitaire" and Provides New Game Pipeline Update

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games, today announced the April 29th, 2020 global release of SPEED: Heads-Up Solitaire ("SPEED") exclusively on Apple's iOS platform. In order to bring this unique, best-in-class social, synchronous card game to mobile players worldwide, Tapinator joined forces with the game's developer, Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany.

Following its initial global launch on iOS, SPEED was featured by Apple as a "New Game We Love" in 150 countries, including the United States. To-date, SPEED has achieved the following iOS metrics:

More than 40,000 player downloads

Excellent rating of 4.5 (out of 5.0) stars, based on over 800 player reviews

Reached #30 Top Card Games in the United States

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the recent release, "We believe that we have successfully recreated the competitive, dynamic nature of speed for mobile devices. We believe that the gameplay of SPEED is well-suited to become a top grossing mobile game due to the following characteristics:

Synchronous, heads up competition

Addictive, bite-sized gameplay sessions

Extensive virtual currency betting system

Future esports opportunities

Given the warm reception we have received for SPEED from both App Store editors and the game's initial player base, we plan to invest significantly in coming quarters to further enrich the game with additional features and functionality. We are also planning to release versions of the game for both Google Play and Amazon Kindle in Q3 of this year. We hope to be in a position to begin significantly scaling the game's user base through paid user acquisition by Q4 of this year."

Tapinator is also pleased to announce that it has commenced development on a new social casino title slated for soft launch later this year. The Company will provide further detail on this initiative as it gets closer to the release date.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

