Tapplock Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

Tapplock announced that it has been named a CES®
2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for their newest product, Tapplock
lite. The announcement was made at CES Las Vegas, a tech event bringing
together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders. Tapplock will be
exhibiting at CES 2019 in booth 806 in Smart Cities/Westgate.
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation
Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of
judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media,
reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal,
engineering and how the products compare with competition.
Tapplock lite is Tapplock’s third and newest product using Tapplock’s
latest technology and framework. It is a smart padlock that allows users
to utilize their fingerprint to gain access. Unlike traditional locks
that can take up to 15 seconds to open, the Tapplock lite allows users
to access their items in 0.8 seconds and has an adaptive algorithm that
allows the lock to become faster and more accurate with each use. Since
it is common for people to share access to a padlock, Tapplock lite can
store up to 100 fingerprints to allow multiple users to access the lock
without having to pass along a combination or key. Users can utilize the
Tapplock app to track who opened the lock and when, or to share mobile
access via a shared access feature.
Tapplock lite is available in three colors Electric Yellow, Ash Black
and Flame Red and is priced at $59.00 for a single lock. The smart
padlock is available for purchase from www.tapplock.com.
“Tapplock lite highlights Tapplock’s continued commitment to delivering
smart, reliable and industry-leading products. We are elated to be the
recipients of this year’s 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree for
Tapplock lite,” said Michael Wang, CEO of Tapplock.
The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the
world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been
recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.
The Tapplock lite will be on display in the Innovation
Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES
2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can
be found at CES.tech/Innovation.
CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major
industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet
(260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the
very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial
intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities,
sports tech, machine learning, and more.
About Tapplock
Tapplock Corp. is an IoT technology company providing smart security
solutions to both end-consumers and enterprise clients.
In 2016, Tapplock Corp. introduced the world’s first smart fingerprint
padlock: Tapplock one™, a convergence of biometrics, security and
wireless technologies.
Tapplock is 2018 CES® Innovation Award Honoree recipient for Tapplock
one, named as “Canadian’s Top 15 Startups” by Metabridge, and featured
on CBC’s Dragon’s Den (Canadian version of Shark Tank). The company was
also awarded with the 2018 iF Design Award for Product Discipline for
Tapplock one.
