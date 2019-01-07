Tapplock Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

Tapplock announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for their newest product, Tapplock lite. The announcement was made at CES Las Vegas, a tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders. Tapplock will be exhibiting at CES 2019 in booth 806 in Smart Cities/Westgate.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

Tapplock lite is Tapplock’s third and newest product using Tapplock’s latest technology and framework. It is a smart padlock that allows users to utilize their fingerprint to gain access. Unlike traditional locks that can take up to 15 seconds to open, the Tapplock lite allows users to access their items in 0.8 seconds and has an adaptive algorithm that allows the lock to become faster and more accurate with each use. Since it is common for people to share access to a padlock, Tapplock lite can store up to 100 fingerprints to allow multiple users to access the lock without having to pass along a combination or key. Users can utilize the Tapplock app to track who opened the lock and when, or to share mobile access via a shared access feature.

Tapplock lite is available in three colors Electric Yellow, Ash Black and Flame Red and is priced at $59.00 for a single lock. The smart padlock is available for purchase from www.tapplock.com.

“Tapplock lite highlights Tapplock’s continued commitment to delivering smart, reliable and industry-leading products. We are elated to be the recipients of this year’s 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree for Tapplock lite,” said Michael Wang, CEO of Tapplock.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

The Tapplock lite will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet (260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning, and more.

Registration for CES 2019 is open. For the latest news and show announcements, visit CES.tech.

About Tapplock

Tapplock Corp. is an IoT technology company providing smart security solutions to both end-consumers and enterprise clients.

In 2016, Tapplock Corp. introduced the world’s first smart fingerprint padlock: Tapplock one™, a convergence of biometrics, security and wireless technologies.

Tapplock is 2018 CES® Innovation Award Honoree recipient for Tapplock one, named as “Canadian’s Top 15 Startups” by Metabridge, and featured on CBC’s Dragon’s Den (Canadian version of Shark Tank). The company was also awarded with the 2018 iF Design Award for Product Discipline for Tapplock one.

About CES

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years – the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership, including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development, and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

