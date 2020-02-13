TaraLynn Casperson and Tiana Towns Selected for 2020 LCLD Pathfinder Program

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that TaraLynn Casperson, an associate in the Firm’s Seattle office, and Tiana Towns, an associate in the Firm’s Minneapolis office, have been selected for the 2020 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder Program.

The LCLD Pathfinder Program is designed for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys at LCLD Member organizations. The goal of the program is to provide Pathfinders with practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks through relationship-building skills, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career development strategies applicable to both in-house and law firm practice.

“We are honored that TaraLynn and Tiana have been selected to participate in the LCLD Pathfinder Program,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “The Program offers intensive in-person training, online experiential learning, and opportunities to network with peers. It will be a great opportunity for TaraLynn and Tiana to build their relationships and leadership skills.”

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 320 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The LCLD Pathfinder Program has trained nearly 700 early-career attorneys since 2015, catering to junior lawyers in law firms and corporate legal departments who have demonstrated potential to become future leaders in the legal profession. For information visit www.lcldnet.org.

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com

