Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TaraLynn Casperson and Tiana Towns Selected for 2020 LCLD Pathfinder Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 02:58pm EST

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that TaraLynn Casperson, an associate in the Firm’s Seattle office, and Tiana Towns, an associate in the Firm’s Minneapolis office, have been selected for the 2020 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005850/en/

TaraLynn Casperson, an associate in Dorsey’s Seattle office, has been selected for the 2020 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder Program. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

TaraLynn Casperson, an associate in Dorsey’s Seattle office, has been selected for the 2020 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder Program. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

The LCLD Pathfinder Program is designed for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys at LCLD Member organizations. The goal of the program is to provide Pathfinders with practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks through relationship-building skills, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career development strategies applicable to both in-house and law firm practice.

“We are honored that TaraLynn and Tiana have been selected to participate in the LCLD Pathfinder Program,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “The Program offers intensive in-person training, online experiential learning, and opportunities to network with peers. It will be a great opportunity for TaraLynn and Tiana to build their relationships and leadership skills.”

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 320 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The LCLD Pathfinder Program has trained nearly 700 early-career attorneys since 2015, catering to junior lawyers in law firms and corporate legal departments who have demonstrated potential to become future leaders in the legal profession. For information visit www.lcldnet.org.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pGlobal Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alma Lasers GMBH and Bausch Health Companies Inc. | Technavio
BU
03:29pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Telenav, Inc. - TNAV
GL
03:27pONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
PU
03:27pASTROTECH : Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
03:25pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite. Wednesday 4th March 2020
EQ
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:24pCALIAN : IIROC Trading Halt - CGY
AQ
03:24pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:24pZOETIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group