Taraji P. Henson's Charity, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Launches Urban School Initiative to Eradicate Mental Health Stigma in Several Schools in the District of Columbia

Taraji P. Henson launched The
Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation on September 22nd, 2018. Since its
launch, the organization has conducted several listening sessions with
therapists, social workers, educators and mental health leaders across
the nation. The goal of the tour is to identify trends in education,
faith, and family, that have perpetuated the stigma around mental health
in the black community. One of the key pillars of the foundation is to
provide urban schools with additional resources to address the mental
health needs of African-American students. “We will increase mental
health support in urban schools that demonstrate the highest need based
on research and data collected from working groups consisting of
Principals, counselors, teachers, social workers, parents and
therapists,” said Tracie Jenkins. This work begins in Taraji’s
hometown of Washington, D.C.
BLHF has partnered with PROJECT 375 who will provide Youth Mental First
Aid training for teachers and staff in eight (8) public schools in
Washington, D.C. BLHF will also support trauma-informed curriculum
workshops and classes that educate and engage students, teachers, and
families throughout the school year.
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization
focused on eradicating the stigma around mental health in the
African-American community. One in five Americans suffer from mental
illness. African-Americans are the least likely population to seek
treatment. We were taught to hold our problems close to the vest out of
fear of being labeled and further demonized as inapt, weak, and/or
inadequate. African-Americans also have a history of being misdiagnosed,
so there is mistrust associated with therapy.
PROJECT 375 is an extraordinary leader in the mental health space.
Founded in 2012 by NFL wide-receiver Brandon Marshall and his wife
Michi, PROJECT 375 is a national non-profit dedicated to unlocking human
potential through conversation, education, and inspiration. With offices
in New York City and Chicago, PROJECT 375 responds to the needs of
adolescents by providing parents, teachers and staff members with Youth
Mental Health First Aid Training. The foundation has appeared on
nationally syndicated television shows such as The View and Inside the
NFL on Showtime, as well as local news outlets throughout New York and
Chicago. In 2017, PROJECT 375 along with its founders Brandon and Michi
Marshall, were honored by the Mental Health Association for their
tireless advocacy for the mental health community.
