Taraji P. Henson's Charity, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Launches Urban School Initiative to Eradicate Mental Health Stigma in Several Schools in the District of Columbia

01/23/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Taraji P. Henson launched The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation on September 22nd, 2018. Since its launch, the organization has conducted several listening sessions with therapists, social workers, educators and mental health leaders across the nation. The goal of the tour is to identify trends in education, faith, and family, that have perpetuated the stigma around mental health in the black community. One of the key pillars of the foundation is to provide urban schools with additional resources to address the mental health needs of African-American students. “We will increase mental health support in urban schools that demonstrate the highest need based on research and data collected from working groups consisting of Principals, counselors, teachers, social workers, parents and therapists,” said Tracie Jenkins. This work begins in Taraji’s hometown of Washington, D.C.

BLHF has partnered with PROJECT 375 who will provide Youth Mental First Aid training for teachers and staff in eight (8) public schools in Washington, D.C. BLHF will also support trauma-informed curriculum workshops and classes that educate and engage students, teachers, and families throughout the school year.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on eradicating the stigma around mental health in the African-American community. One in five Americans suffer from mental illness. African-Americans are the least likely population to seek treatment. We were taught to hold our problems close to the vest out of fear of being labeled and further demonized as inapt, weak, and/or inadequate. African-Americans also have a history of being misdiagnosed, so there is mistrust associated with therapy.

PROJECT 375 is an extraordinary leader in the mental health space. Founded in 2012 by NFL wide-receiver Brandon Marshall and his wife Michi, PROJECT 375 is a national non-profit dedicated to unlocking human potential through conversation, education, and inspiration. With offices in New York City and Chicago, PROJECT 375 responds to the needs of adolescents by providing parents, teachers and staff members with Youth Mental Health First Aid Training. The foundation has appeared on nationally syndicated television shows such as The View and Inside the NFL on Showtime, as well as local news outlets throughout New York and Chicago. In 2017, PROJECT 375 along with its founders Brandon and Michi Marshall, were honored by the Mental Health Association for their tireless advocacy for the mental health community.


© Business Wire 2019
