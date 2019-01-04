Target Energy : Resignation of Director

ASX Announcement

4 January 2019

Target Energy Limited (ASX:TEX) ("Target") advises that it has accepted the resignation of Stephen Mann, a non-executive director.

Mr Mann's resignation took effect at 5:00pm WST on 31 December 2018. The Company notes that it does not presently have the minimum number of directors as required by the Corporations Act and is therefore actively working to secure and appoint a new director as soon as possible.

Managing Director Laurence Roe commented, "Stephen has been a strong supporter of Target Energy since joining the board in December 2010. He has materially and consistently contributed to the advancement of the Company.

"He will remain a good friend to Target and he departs with the thanks and the best wishes of his fellow board members."

