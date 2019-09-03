Log in
Target Hospitality : Form3

0
09/03/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Kalamaras Eric

9/3/2019

Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

2170 BUCKTHORNE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

PLACE, SUITE 440

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

EVP and CFO /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

0 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. No securities are beneficially owned.

Remarks:

Heidi D. Lewis is signing as Attorney-in-Fact pursuant to the power of attorney dated September 3, 2019 granted by Eric Kalamaras, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 24 and incorporated herein by reference.

Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Kalamaras Eric

2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE

EVP and CFO

SUITE 440

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

Signatures

/s/ Heidi D. Lewis, as Attorney-in-Fact on behalf of Eric Kalamaras

9/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Power of Attorney

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints each of Heidi D. Lewis and Ryan W. Joyce, each acting individually, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described, to:

1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the

"SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations thereunder as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act");

  1. prepare, execute, deliver and file for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Target Hospitality Corp. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such

Forms 3, 4, or 5, including any electronic filing thereof, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority;

4. seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the Company's securities

from any third party, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and

5. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit

to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-infact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the responsibility to file the Forms 3, 4 and 5 are the responsibility of the undersigned, and the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act. The undersigned further acknowledges and agrees that the attorneys-in-fact and the Company are relying on written and oral information provided by the undersigned to complete such forms and the undersigned is responsible for reviewing the completed forms prior to their filing. The attorneys-in- fact and the Company are not responsible for any errors or omissions in such filings. The attorneys-in-fact and the Company are not responsible for determining whether or not the transactions reported could be matched with any other transactions for the purpose of determining liability for short-swing profits under Section 16(b).

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 3rd day of September 2019.

Signature: /s/ Eric T. Kalamaras

Print Name: Eric T. Kalamaras

Disclaimer

Target Hospitality Corp. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 20:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
