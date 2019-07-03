Log in
Target Hospitality : Form4

07/03/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Archer James B.

Target Hospitality Corp. [ TH ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE, SUITE

7/1/2019

President, CEO, and Director

440

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

7/1/2019

M

5000

A

(1)

1007528

D

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

7/1/2019

F

1367

D

$9.43

1006161

D

(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

7/1/2019

M

5000

(3)

(3)

Common

5000

$0

71169

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive upon vesting one share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), or its cash equivalent.
  2. Restricted stock units withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of 5,000 restricted stock units.
  3. On May 21, 2019, the Reporting Person was granted 46,169 restricted stock units which vest in four equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on May 21, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed Target Hospitality Corp. 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan") and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. In addition to the RSU award granted by the compensation committee on May 21, 2019, the compensation committee approved Mr. Archer's election to receive his annual base salary prorated for the remainder of 2019 in the form of 30,000 RSUs, pursuant to the employment agreement entered into by and between Mr. Archer and the Company on January 29, 2019, which will vest in six equal installments on the first of each month, beginning on July 1, 2019 through December 1, 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Archer James B.

2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE, SUITE 440

X

President, CEO, and Director

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

Signatures

/s/ Heidi D. Lewis, as Attorney-in-Fact on behalf of James B. Archer

7/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Target Hospitality Corp. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:02:03 UTC
