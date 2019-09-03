Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Target Hospitality : Form4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Archer James B.

Target Hospitality Corp. [ TH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE, SUITE

9/1/2019

President and CEO

440

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

9/1/2019

M

5000

A

(1)

1078278

D

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

9/1/2019

F

1967 (2)

D

$6.10 (2)

1076311

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

9/1/2019

M

5000

(3)

(3)

Common

5000

$0.00

61169

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive upon vesting one share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), or its cash equivalent.
  2. Restricted stock units withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of 5,000 restricted stock units. Stock price reflects closing stock price as of Friday, 08/30/2019 as vesting occurred on Sunday, 09/01/2019.
  3. On May 21, 2019, the Reporting Person was granted 46,169 restricted stock units which vest in four equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on May 21, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed Target Hospitality Corp. 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan") and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. In addition to the RSU award granted by the compensation committee on May 21, 2019, the compensation committee approved Mr. Archer's election to receive his annual base salary prorated for the remainder of 2019 in the form of 30,000 RSUs, pursuant to the employment agreement entered into by and between Mr. Archer and the Company on January 29, 2019, which will vest in six equal installments on the first of each month, beginning on July 1, 2019 through December 1, 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Archer James B.

2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE

X

President and CEO

SUITE 440

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

Signatures

/s/ Heidi D. Lewis, as Attorney-in-Fact on behalf of James B. Archer

9/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Target Hospitality Corp. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 20:56:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pCF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05:20pC&W COMMUNICATIONS : Reaffirms Commitment to The Bahamas
BU
05:19pENERGOUS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pDWS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST : Announces Portfolio Manager Change
BU
05:18pNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Declares A Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Preferred Stock
PR
05:17pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
05:17pSNAP ON : Mitchell 1 Announces the Return of the Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes
PU
05:17pINTEL : 2019 ifa
PU
05:17pPOWER REIT : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPROJECT ATHENA : An Innovation Program
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million
5COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. : COMMUNICATIONS : Transition Networks to Display Smart City IoT and Security and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group