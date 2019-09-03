Target Hospitality : Form4

On May 21, 2019, the Reporting Person was granted 46,169 restricted stock units which vest in four equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on May 21, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed Target Hospitality Corp. 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan") and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. In addition to the RSU award granted by the compensation committee on May 21, 2019, the compensation committee approved Mr. Archer's election to receive his annual base salary prorated for the remainder of 2019 in the form of 30,000 RSUs, pursuant to the employment agreement entered into by and between Mr. Archer and the Company on January 29, 2019, which will vest in six equal installments on the first of each month, beginning on July 1, 2019 through December 1, 2019.