|
Target Hospitality : Form4
09/05/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Kalamaras Eric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target Hospitality Corp. [ TH ]
|
|
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE, SUITE
|
|
|
|
9/3/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVP and CFO
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Number of
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
(1)
|
|
9/3/2019
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
130294
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(2)
|
Common
|
130294
|
$0.00
|
130294
|
D
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Options
|
$6.14
|
|
9/3/2019
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
171429
|
|
|
(3)
|
9/3/2029
|
Common
|
171429
|
$0.00
|
171429
|
D
|
|
(right to buy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive upon vesting one share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), or its cash equivalent.
-
On September 3, 2019, the Reporting Person was granted 48,860 restricted stock units which vest in four equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on September 3, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed Target Hospitality Corp. 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan") and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. In addition to the RSU award granted by the compensation committee on September 3, 2019, the compensation committee granted a legacy retention buyout award of 81,434 restricted stock units pursuant to the employment agreement entered into by and between Mr. Kalamaras and the Company on August 12, 2019, which will vest March 15, 2020.
-
The stock options ("Options"), reported on this Form 4, represent the right upon vesting to buy shares of Common Stock pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the Nonqualified Stock Option Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person as of September 3, 2019 (the "Option Award Agreement"). The Options vest in equal installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on September 3, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and Option Award Agreement.
|
Reporting Owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10% OwnerOfficer
|
Other
|
|
|
Kalamaras Eric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE
|
|
|
EVP and CFO
|
|
|
|
|
SUITE 440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Heidi D. Lewis, as Attorney-in-Fact on behalf of Eric T. Kalamaras
|
9/5/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
|
|