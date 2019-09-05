Target Hospitality : Form4

Explanation of Responses:

Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive upon vesting one share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), or its cash equivalent.

On September 3, 2019, the Reporting Person was granted 48,860 restricted stock units which vest in four equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on September 3, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed Target Hospitality Corp. 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan") and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. In addition to the RSU award granted by the compensation committee on September 3, 2019, the compensation committee granted a legacy retention buyout award of 81,434 restricted stock units pursuant to the employment agreement entered into by and between Mr. Kalamaras and the Company on August 12, 2019, which will vest March 15, 2020.