|
Target Hospitality : Form4
10/03/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Archer James B.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target Hospitality Corp. [ TH ]
|
|
|
|
__X__ Director
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE, SUITE
|
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
|
(D)
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
|
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
5000
|
|
|
A
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
1081311
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
|
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
F
|
|
|
1967 (2)
|
|
D
|
$6.57 (2)
|
|
|
|
1079344
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
Derivative
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Securities Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or Disposed of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
(1)
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
5000
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Common
|
5000
|
|
$0.00
|
56169
|
D
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive upon vesting one share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), or its cash equivalent.
-
Restricted stock units withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of 5,000 restricted stock units. Stock price reflects closing stock price as of October 1, 2019.
-
On May 21, 2019, the Reporting Person was granted 46,169 restricted stock units which vest in four equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, on May 21, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the previously disclosed Target Hospitality Corp. 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan") and the Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. In addition to the RSU award granted by the compensation committee on May 21, 2019, the compensation committee approved Mr. Archer's election to receive his annual base salary prorated for the remainder of 2019 in the form of 30,000 RSUs, pursuant to the employment agreement entered into by and between Mr. Archer and the Company on January 29, 2019, which will vest in six equal installments on the first of each month, beginning on July 1, 2019 through December 1, 2019.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
|
|
Archer James B.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2170 BUCKTHORNE PLACE
|
X
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
|
|
SUITE 440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Heidi D. Lewis, as Attorney-in-Fact on behalf of James B. Archer
|
10/3/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Target Hospitality Corp. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 21:41:37 UTC
|
|