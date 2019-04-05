Target Hospitality : FormS-3

Use these links to rapidly review the document TABLE OF CONTENTS Table of Contents As filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2019 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 98-1378631 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Delaware Incorporation or Organization)Identification No.) 2170 Buckthorne Place, Suite 440 The Woodlands, TX 77380-1775 (800) 832-4242 (Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) Heidi Lewis Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary 2170 Buckthorne Place, Suite 440 The Woodlands, TX 77380-1775 (800) 832-4242 (Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent for Service) Copies to: Joel L. Rubinstein Jonathan P. Rochwarger Elliott M. Smith Winston & Strawn LLP 200 Park Avenue New York, New York 10166 Tel: (212) 294-6700 Fax: (212) 294-4700 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. o If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ý If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of

Table of Contents The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. Neither we nor the selling securityholders may sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION-DATED APRIL 5, 2019 PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP. Primary Offering of 16,166,650 Shares of Common Stock Issuable Upon Exercise of Warrants Secondary Offering of 5,333,334 Shares of Common Stock 5,333,334 Warrants to Purchase Common Stock This prospectus relates to the issuance by us of up to (i) 10,833,316 shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), upon the exercise of 10,833,316 warrants issued as part of the units sold in our initial public offering (the "Public Warrants"), and (ii) 5,333,334 shares of our Common Stock upon the exercise of 5,333,334 warrants issued in a private placement simultaneously with our initial public offering (the "Private Warrants," and together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants"). This prospectus also relates to the resale from time to time by the Selling Securityholders named herein of 5,333,334 Private Warrants and the 5,333,334 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Warrants. Each Public Warrant is exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Warrants may be exercised commencing on April 15, 2019 and expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2024, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, we may redeem the outstanding Public Warrants at a price of $0.01 per warrant, provided that the closing price of our Common Stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which we send the notice of redemption to the Warrant holders, as described herein. We are registering the offer and sale of these securities to satisfy certain registration rights we have granted. The Selling Securityholders may sell the securities covered by this prospectus in a number of different ways and at varying prices. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the securities by the Selling Securityholders. We will receive proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants (only to the extent that such Warrants are exercised for cash). We will pay certain expenses associated with the registration of the securities covered by this prospectus, as described in the section titled "Plan of Distribution." Our Common Stock and Public Warrants are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbols "TH" and "THWWW," respectively. On April 4, 2019, the closing prices of our Common Stock and Public Warrants were $9.74 and $1.47, respectively. We are an "emerging growth company" as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and are subject to reduced public company reporting requirements. See the section entitled " Risk Factors " beginning on page 5 of this prospectus to read about factors you should consider before buying our securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2019.

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 1 INFORMATION ABOUT TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP. 3 RISK FACTORS 5 USE OF PROCEEDS 31 SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS 32 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 37 DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES 40 LEGAL MATTERS 48 EXPERTS 48 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 48 DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 48 You should rely only on the information provided in this prospectus, as well as the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement. Neither we nor the Selling Securityholders have authorized anyone to provide you with different information. Neither we nor the Selling Securityholders are making an offer of these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any documents incorporated by reference is accurate as of any date other than the date of the applicable document. Since the respective dates of this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed. Unless the context indicates otherwise, references in this prospectus to "Target Hospitality," "Target Hospitality Corp.," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and similar terms refer to Target Hospitality Corp. References to "Platinum Eagle" refer to Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. prior to the consummation of the business combination with Target Logistics Management, LLC ("Target") and RL Signor Holdings, LLC ("Signor"), which was consummated on March 15, 2019 (the "Business Combination"). i

Table of Contents CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is notforward-looking. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to: •operational, economic, political and regulatory risks; •our ability to effectively compete in the specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services industry; •effective management of our communities; •natural disasters and other business disruptions; •the effect of changes in state building codes on marketing our buildings; •changes in demand within a number of key industry end-markets and geographic regions; •our reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; •failure to retain key personnel; •increases in raw material and labor costs; •the effect of impairment charges on our operating results; •our inability to recognize deferred tax assets and tax loss carry forwards; •our future operating results fluctuating, failing to match performance or to meet expectations; •our exposure to various possible claims and the potential inadequacy of our insurance; •unanticipated changes in our tax obligations; •our obligations under various laws and regulations; •the effect of litigation, judgments, orders or regulatory proceedings on our business; •our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; •global or local economic movements; •our ability to effectively manage our credit risk and collect on our accounts receivable; •our ability to fulfill our public company obligations; •any failure of our management information systems; •our ability to meet our debt service requirements and obligations; •risks related to Arrow Bidco, LLC's ("Arrow Bidco") obligations under its $340,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 9.50% senior secured notes due 2024 (the "Notes"); and •other risks and uncertainties described in our Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") onMarch 21, 2019 (the "Super 8-K"), which is incorporated herein by reference. 1

