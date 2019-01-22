Target Lodging Makes Key Executive Appointment

Names Narinder Sahai as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Target Logistics Management, LLC (“Target Lodging”), the largest provider of specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services in the U.S., announced today that Narinder Sahai has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, a new position at the company.

“Narinder’s dynamic background in global public companies demonstrates both experience and a true understanding of the strategic and finance skills needed to lead our treasury and investor relations teams,” said Andy Aberdale, CFO of Target Lodging. “Narinder’s strong business acumen, partnering and team leadership skills make him uniquely qualified to take this role. With our upcoming public listing, we’re excited to have someone of his caliber join us at this very important growth stage of our company.”

In his role at Target Lodging, Mr. Sahai is responsible for leading the company’s treasury function as well as communications with the investment community. Mr. Sahai’s broad financial management career includes positions of increasing responsibility in several strategic finance areas covering financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial risk management, business controllership, and investor relations. Prior to joining Target Lodging, he served as Director of Investor Relations at TechnipFMC, a diversified oilfield services company. Prior to this, Mr. Sahai was the Regional Treasurer and Controller of Subsea Projects for FMC Technologies Inc., where he led teams in Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. He began his finance career at Delphi Corporation.

Mr. Sahai holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Thapar University, and an MBA from Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He is also a CFA charter holder.

About Target Lodging

Founded in 1978, Target Lodging is the largest vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services company in the United States. The company is principally focused on building, owning and operating housing communities across several end markets, including oil, gas, energy infrastructure and government. Target Lodging provides cost-effective and customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary services, and hospitality solutions, including site design, construction, operations, security, housekeeping, catering, concierge services, and health and recreation facilities as part of its integrated housing and hospitality communities. Target Lodging was named by Inc. magazine in 2012 and 2013 as one of “America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.” Target Lodging has been an Algeco company since 2013.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005173/en/