Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Target Lodging Makes Key Executive Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:46am EST

Names Narinder Sahai as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Target Logistics Management, LLC (“Target Lodging”), the largest provider of specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services in the U.S., announced today that Narinder Sahai has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, a new position at the company.

“Narinder’s dynamic background in global public companies demonstrates both experience and a true understanding of the strategic and finance skills needed to lead our treasury and investor relations teams,” said Andy Aberdale, CFO of Target Lodging. “Narinder’s strong business acumen, partnering and team leadership skills make him uniquely qualified to take this role. With our upcoming public listing, we’re excited to have someone of his caliber join us at this very important growth stage of our company.”

In his role at Target Lodging, Mr. Sahai is responsible for leading the company’s treasury function as well as communications with the investment community. Mr. Sahai’s broad financial management career includes positions of increasing responsibility in several strategic finance areas covering financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial risk management, business controllership, and investor relations. Prior to joining Target Lodging, he served as Director of Investor Relations at TechnipFMC, a diversified oilfield services company. Prior to this, Mr. Sahai was the Regional Treasurer and Controller of Subsea Projects for FMC Technologies Inc., where he led teams in Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. He began his finance career at Delphi Corporation.

Mr. Sahai holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Thapar University, and an MBA from Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He is also a CFA charter holder.

About Target Lodging

Founded in 1978, Target Lodging is the largest vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services company in the United States. The company is principally focused on building, owning and operating housing communities across several end markets, including oil, gas, energy infrastructure and government. Target Lodging provides cost-effective and customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary services, and hospitality solutions, including site design, construction, operations, security, housekeeping, catering, concierge services, and health and recreation facilities as part of its integrated housing and hospitality communities. Target Lodging was named by Inc. magazine in 2012 and 2013 as one of “America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.” Target Lodging has been an Algeco company since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aJoAnn Bourne and Christine Scheuneman Elected to Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
BU
08:11aHawaiki and PacketFabric Team Up to Deliver Innovative Capacity Solutions and Broader Network Reach
BU
08:11aSIERRA WIRELESS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 13, 2019
BU
08:11aFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK : of Long Beach Reports 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
08:11aGSRX Industries Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in New Mobile Wellness Business Zen Stop
GL
08:11aWEBPURIFY : Says AI Helping Hand for Image Moderation, but Human Intervention is Needed
BU
08:11aAlliant Forms Strategic Partnership with PSP Investments
BU
08:10aSaki Demonstrates 3D SPI, AOI, AXI, and 2D Bottom-side AOI at IPC APEX Expo Booth 1407
BU
08:10aElliott Management Sends Letter to Board of Directors of eBay
BU
08:10aTG THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
5EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.