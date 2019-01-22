Target Lodging Makes Key Executive Appointment

Names Narinder Sahai as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor
Relations
Target Logistics Management, LLC (“Target Lodging”), the largest
provider of specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services in
the U.S., announced today that Narinder Sahai has joined the company as
Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, a new position
at the company.
“Narinder’s dynamic background in global public companies demonstrates
both experience and a true understanding of the strategic and finance
skills needed to lead our treasury and investor relations teams,” said
Andy Aberdale, CFO of Target Lodging. “Narinder’s strong business
acumen, partnering and team leadership skills make him uniquely
qualified to take this role. With our upcoming public listing, we’re
excited to have someone of his caliber join us at this very important
growth stage of our company.”
In his role at Target Lodging, Mr. Sahai is responsible for leading the
company’s treasury function as well as communications with the
investment community. Mr. Sahai’s broad financial management career
includes positions of increasing responsibility in several strategic
finance areas covering financial planning and analysis, mergers and
acquisitions, capital markets, financial risk management, business
controllership, and investor relations. Prior to joining Target Lodging,
he served as Director of Investor Relations at TechnipFMC, a diversified
oilfield services company. Prior to this, Mr. Sahai was the Regional
Treasurer and Controller of Subsea Projects for FMC Technologies Inc.,
where he led teams in Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. He began
his finance career at Delphi Corporation.
Mr. Sahai holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and
Electrical Engineering from Thapar University, and an MBA from Stephen
M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He
is also a CFA charter holder.
About Target Lodging
Founded in 1978, Target Lodging is the largest vertically integrated
specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services company in the
United States. The company is principally focused on building, owning
and operating housing communities across several end markets, including
oil, gas, energy infrastructure and government. Target Lodging provides
cost-effective and customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary
services, and hospitality solutions, including site design,
construction, operations, security, housekeeping, catering, concierge
services, and health and recreation facilities as part of its integrated
housing and hospitality communities. Target Lodging was named by Inc.
magazine in 2012 and 2013 as one of “America’s Fastest Growing Private
Companies.” Target Lodging has been an Algeco company since 2013.
