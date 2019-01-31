Target Lodging Renews and Expands Multi-Year Contracts with Four Major Customers; Estimated Contract Value of over $200 Million

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: EAGL) (“Platinum Eagle”), a
publicly traded special purpose acquisition company and Target Logistics
Management, LLC (“Target Lodging”), the largest provider of specialty
rental accommodations and hospitality services in the U.S., announced
today renewed and expanded contracts with four major oilfield service
companies as part of Target Lodging’s ongoing operations and integration
of RL Signor Holdings, LLC (“Signor Lodging”).
The contract renewals not only extend the duration of the existing
contracts but also expand the scope of services included in each of
these contracts. All four contracts include Target Lodging’s full suite
of specialty rental accommodations as well as culinary and managed site
services, including conversion of two existing Signor Lodging contracts
into Target Lodging’s turnkey offering. These extended and expanded
contracts require additional room commitments across Target Lodging’s
Permian Basin lodging network, reflecting the compelling value of Target
Lodging’s full suite of turnkey services and the customers’ continued
confidence in this prolific U.S. Shale basin. Each contract adds a
minimum of two years to the original terms, which in combination with
other factors, provide for an estimated contract value of over $200
million, and represent an estimated incremental revenue of over $45
million. The contract renewals were signed in November and December 2018.
With these extended and expanded contracts, Target Lodging’s customers
receive high-quality accommodations, amenities, and services for their
employees at their choice of locations across the company’s expansive
Permian Basin lodging network. Target Lodging provides its customers
with vital services and support for their employees during their
non-work hours and the flexibility to choose their lodge location based
on their project needs. Moreover, these new contracts highlight Target
Lodging’s ability to integrate complementary culinary and managed
services across its network of communities.
Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Target Lodging,
stated, “As market demand remains strong, we continue to execute our
planned capital and operational enhancements throughout the Permian
Basin to better support our customers and their employees. Our network
solution gives our customers flexibility as their priorities and workers
move throughout the basin. These contracts demonstrate the value we
bring our customers and guests in remote locations like the Permian,
provide us with even greater visibility into our future performance, and
underpin the stability and resiliency of business. With a healthy
pipeline of new business opportunities across our diverse end markets,
we look forward to securing additional long-term customer relationships.”
Troy Schrenk, Chief Commercial Officer of Target Lodging, added, “Target
Lodging is the top choice for employers because of our customer-centric
service and unparalleled suite of flexible accommodation and culinary
solutions. Our customers’ needs continue to be paramount to our business
and these contract extensions reflect the strength of our customer
relationships and differentiated value proposition while advancing our
strategic growth priorities.”
Target Lodging communities are tailored to meet the needs of its valued
customers. All rooms are single occupancy with access to amenities such
as 24-hour culinary services, indoor and outdoor recreational
facilities, housekeeping and other site services, and a code of conduct
program which includes a “zero tolerance” drug and alcohol policy.
To see a complete list of Target Lodging’s communities, visit www.targetlodging.com.
About Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Platinum Eagle was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share
exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar
business combination with one or more businesses. Platinum Eagle raised
$325 million in its initial public offering and began trading on Nasdaq
in January 2018. Its Class A ordinary shares, units and warrants trade
under the ticker symbols EAGL, EAGLU and EAGLW, respectively.
About Target Lodging
Founded in 1978, Target Lodging is the largest vertically integrated
specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United
States. The company is principally focused on building, owning and
operating housing communities across several end markets, including oil,
gas, energy infrastructure and government. Target Lodging provides
cost-effective and customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary
services, and hospitality solutions, including site design,
construction, operations, security, housekeeping, catering, concierge
services, and health and recreation facilities as part of its integrated
housing and hospitality communities. Target Lodging was named by Inc.
magazine in 2012 and 2013 as one of “America’s Fastest Growing Private
Companies.” Target Lodging has been an Algeco company since 2013.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements"
within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this
press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects,"
"anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks,"
"may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these
words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or
expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance,
conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which
are outside Platinum Eagle's, Target Lodging’s or Signor Lodging’s
control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or
outcomes include the inability to complete the business combination
(including due to the failure to receive required shareholder approvals,
or the failure of other closing conditions); the inability to recognize
the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; the
inability to meet Nasdaq listing standards; costs related to the
business combination; Target Hospitality’s ability to manage growth;
Target Hospitality’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its
projections; Target Hospitality’s ability to identify, consummate and
integrate acquisitions; rising costs adversely affecting Target
Hospitality’s profitability; potential litigation involving Platinum
Eagle, Target Lodging, Signor Lodging, or after the closing, Target
Hospitality, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand
for Target Lodging’s products and services, and in particular economic
and market conditions in the oil industry in the markets in which Target
Hospitality operates. None of Platinum Eagle, Target Lodging or Signor
Lodging undertakes any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Additional Background on Recently Announced Business Combination with
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
On November 13, 2018, Platinum Eagle, Target Lodging and RS Signor
Holdings, LLC (“Signor Lodging”) announced definitive merger agreements
for a business combination to create the largest provider of specialty
rental accommodations with premium catering and value-add hospitality
services in the U.S. Under the terms of the business combination, Target
Lodging and Signor Lodging will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of
Platinum Eagle, which will be renamed Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target
Hospitality”), and the combined company’s common stock will be listed on
the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “TH” following the
closing.
The business combination is expected to be completed in the first
quarter of 2019, pending Platinum Eagle shareholder approval and the
satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Additional
information about the business combination, as well as Target Lodging’s
and Signor Lodging’s operations and historical financial information is
contained in Platinum Eagle’s registration statement on Form S-4 (the
“Registration Statement”) initially filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 13, 2018. The Registration
Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus that will be both the
proxy statement to be distributed to Platinum Eagle's shareholders in
connection with Platinum Eagle's solicitation of proxies for shareholder
approval of the business combination and other matters as described in
the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the
offer and sale of certain securities to be issued in the business
combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective,
Platinum Eagle will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and
other relevant documents to its shareholders as of a record date to be
established for voting on the business combination. Platinum Eagle's
shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the
preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration
Statement and the amendments thereto and, when available, the definitive
proxy statement/prospectus, as these materials contain important
information about Target Lodging, Signor Lodging, Platinum Eagle and the
business combination. Shareholders and other interested persons will
also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and
other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at
the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to:
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2300,
Los Angeles, California, Attention: Eli Baker, President, Chief
Financial Officer and Secretary, (310) 209-7280.
The description of the business combination contained herein is only
a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the
definitive agreements relating to the business combination, copies of
which were filed by Platinum Eagle with the SEC on Form 8-K on November
19, 2018.
Participants in the Solicitation
Platinum Eagle and its directors and executive officers may be deemed
participants in the solicitation of proxies from Platinum Eagle's
shareholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the
names of those directors and executive officers and a description of
their interests in Platinum Eagle is contained in the proxy
statement/prospectus for the business combination, which was filed with
the SEC and is available free of charge at the SEC's web site at
www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Platinum Eagle Acquisition
Corp., 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2300, Los Angeles, California,
Attention: Eli Baker, President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary,
(310) 209-7280. Additional information regarding the interests of such
participants are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus for the
business combination.
Each of Target Lodging and Signor Lodging and its directors and
executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the
solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Platinum Eagle in
connection with the business combination. A list of the names of such
directors and executive officers and information regarding their
interests in the business combination are contained in the proxy
statement/prospectus for the business combination.
